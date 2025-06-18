Lions v Argentina: Tadhg Furlong makes bench as Andy Farrell names three Irish in starting team

Andy Farrell has named three Irish players in his first Lions squad for the match against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Friday (8pm kickoff).

Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Finlay Bealham are included in the side, where Bealham will make his Lions debut. Tadhg Furlong will make the bench after an injury-hit season which saw him play only nine times for Leinster and Ireland. Mack Hansen and Rónan Kelleher are also on the bench, with most of Leinster’s players unavailable for selection.

Saracens and England lock Maro Itoje will captain the side for the very first time as he prepares for his third Tour.

Lions Head Coach Farrell said: “Congratulations to Maro Itoje ahead of leading out the Lions for the first time - it is a truly special moment and one that very few players ever get to experience.

“Maro has led the group well during our time in Portugal and then Dublin this week. This is also our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team.

“We know that Argentina will challenge us up front and out wide - so Friday night will be a tough contest, but also a great occasion for all the fans.”

British & Irish Lions: Marcus Smith; Tommy Freeman, Sione Tuipulotu, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Finlay Bealham; Maro Itoje (capt), Tadhg Beirne; Tom Curry, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Pierre Schoeman, Tadhg Furlong, Scott Cummings, Henry Pollock, Tomos Williams, Elliot Daly, Mack Hansen

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Rodrigo Isgró, Lucio Cinti, Justo Piccardo, Ignacio Mendy; Tomás Albornoz, Gonzalo García; Mayco Vivas, Julian Montoya (capt), Joel Sclavi; Franco Molina, Pedro Rubiolo; Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Joaquin Oviedo. Replacements: Bautista Bernasconi, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Santiago Grondona, Joaquin Moro, Simón Benitez Cruz, Matias Moroni, Santiago Cordero.