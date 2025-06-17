Munster to host English Premiership champions Bath in pre-season

Ben Spencer and head coach Johann van Graan lift the trophy after Bath's victory over Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Munster have announced their pre-season fixtures ahead of 2025/26 URC season, including a clash with English champions Bath in Cork.

That game will take place on September 12th at Musgrave Park, and will be the final game of three friendlies.

Munster are set to travel to France to play Biarritz on August 22nd in their first match since their URC quarter-final defeat to Sharks on penalties.

The clash with Biarritz, who now play in the second division in France, will celebrate 20 years since the two side met in the Heineken Cup final of 2006.

Munster won that final 23-19, their first European Crown, with Anthony Foley lifting the trophy as captain.

Munster may face a sterner test in Gloucester, who will host the second game in Kingsholm Stadium on September 5th.

The West Country club finished fifth in the English Premiership in 2025, missing a semi-final berth by just two points.

The final fixture looks set to be the highlight, after former Munster boss Johann van Graan led Bath to their first league title in 29 years with a 23-21 victory over Leicester in the Premiership final at Tickenham last Saturday.

After the Bath game, Munster will only have two weeks to recover and prepare for the opening weekend of the URC season, which will begin on Saturday, September 27th.

Here are the full details of the three fixtures:

Friday, August 22nd: Biarritz vs Munster, Stade Aguiléra, 8pm local time

Friday, September 5th: Gloucester vs Munster, Kingsholm Stadium, 7.30pm

Friday, September 12th: Munster v Bath, Musgrave Park, 7pm