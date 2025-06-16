‘It’s something I always wanted to get into’: Johnny Sexton enjoying coaching role with Lions

It always seemed a little fanciful that Johnny Sexton could stay away for that long. Sure enough, just when he thought might be free of the game and even take an extended break, the persuasive powers of Andy Farrell and his love of rugby itself lured him. Ultimately, he could only stay away for a year and then, having had a taste of it, the game has gripped him again.

Although he gave his post-playing job in the Ardagh Group his all, rugby squads are the environment he knows best. Farrell having tempted him back in on a part-time basis with Ireland for last November’s Autumn Nations Series and then the Six Nations, Sexton was addicted again. When Farrell made him an offer to be part of the British & Irish Lions coaching ticket and, from next August, working with the IRFU on a full-time capacity, Sexton could not refuse.

Sexton also has way too much knowledge to be allowed go to waste. He’d been keeping a low profile since his return, but as if to underline that he’s fully back in the game, Sexton granted his first press conference since the night of Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand at the Lions’ training base in UCD. It was a typically patient and considered half-hour briefing.

“That’s why I decided to go into it, because I loved it,” said Sexton of his initial spell as a part-time work with the Irish outhalves.

“Last November, Andy asked me to come in and help out. He thought the kickers and young ‘10s’ needed a little bit of help, so I did as much as I could with my work.

“He then asked me to come in for the Six Nations, and it was maybe a little bit more, but not much. I loved it, I loved being back in an environment where I was comfortable. I’ve spent a lot of time in rugby and felt I had a bit to give back to those number ‘10s’, and the leadership group, trying to help them out.

“It was really enjoyable and then obviously I got the phone call from Faz to do both roles and it would obviously have to be full-time and I jumped at it,” added Sexton in reference to him accepting Farrell’s offer to be part of the British & Irish Lions coaching ticket and, from next August, working with the IRFU on a full-time capacity.

“It’s something I kind of always wanted to get into deep down and the reason I didn’t was I didn’t really want to coach lads I’d played with so that break was good for me, albeit that it was only for a full year and the other reason was because I’m not the guy who wants to go and travel, go to France, go to New Zealand, a bit like [Ronan] O’Gara has done.

Johnny Sexton is relishing role with Lions. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“I don’t want to do that. I want to be in Ireland, but I’ve got to concentrate on the here and now. That’s ultimately how I made the decision, I’ve got to make myself happy here and now, and not worry about the future.

“If it’s only for two years, it’s only for two years. We’ll see what happens, just enjoy the moment and try to make the most of it,” said Sexton, who had initially been employed as Chief of Staff at the sustainable packaging company Ardagh Group following his retirement, having worked there part-time in the latter years of his playing career.

“It was a great experience for me. I learned a lot. I threw myself into it. I was in it for the long haul in my own mind. Maybe I was tricking myself, I’m not sure. But, having made the decision now, I’m kind of like, I feel I’m where I should be in terms of in sport, in rugby, and loving being part of it and trying to challenge myself in here now.”

Sexton was speaking to the media ahead of next Friday’s game against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8pm), and he could hardly have looked more at home than in the squad’s sun-drenched Monday morning session.

Lions assistant coach Jonathan Sexton training at UCD. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“It’s been amazing. No matter what role, you come into a Lions set-up, it’s a huge privilege and an honour to be here. It’s no different being an assistant kicking coach, and helping out the lads gives me a huge amount of pride to come in and put the – not a jersey – but a badge on your chest. It’s been great to be a part of. A great group so far.

“Obviously, we have the Leinster and Bath boys joining today which will be good because they’ll be in good form with their wins,” said Sexton of his former province’s URC triumph and Bath winning the Premiership last Saturday.

“We’ve had a tough week in Portugal which has been good for the group. We’re good to go now for the group on Friday.”

Marcus Smith and Fin Smith have been the beneficiaries of the wisdom Sexton accumulated in his 118 caps for Ireland and, most pertinently, six Test caps on the Lions tours to Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017, with Finn Russell to join them this week. Any technical or mental advice will be imparted on a needs-based approach by all concerned.

“It’s a little bit of everything really, it depends on what person you’re working with and what form they’re in. It depends on whether they need a little bit of help or it they’re in a good place.

“The first week has just been getting to know Marcus and Fin Smith. I’ve played against Marcus a couple of times, I don’t think I’ve played against Fin Smith. Remarkably talented, great characters, great people. I’ve got to know that over the first week and I’m looking forward to working with them.”