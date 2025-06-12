Leo Cullen brings in Ringrose and Van der Flier to face Bulls in URC final

Josh van der Flier is back in the side having missed the semi-final through injury. Photogrph: Morgan Treacy

Outhalf Ross Byrne is set for his final appearance for Leinster but it will be off the bench as coach Leo Cullen starts with Sam Prendergast partnering Jamison Gibson-Park in the half back pairing for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final against the Bulls on Saturday at Croke Park (5pm kick-off).

Cullen makes two changes to the Leinster side that beat Glasgow 37-19 in last week’s semi-final. A fit again Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier come back into the team, Ringrose partnering Jordie Barret in the centre and Van der Flier slotting into his usual role at openside flanker alongside captain Jack Conan at number eight and Ryan Baird.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan continue their partnership in the second row with loosehead prop Andrew Porter and tighthead Thomas Clarkson scrumming down alongside last week’s double try scorer, hooker Dan Sheehan.

The in-form Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe continue on the wings with Jimmy O’Brien named at fullback once more as Hugo Keenan remains unavailable with a calf injury.

Leinster’s impressive bench includes frontrow Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle and French international Rabah Slimani along with RG Snyman and Max Deegan.

Jamie Osborne, who scored tries in either half against Glasgow, gives way for Ringrose and is among the replacements alongside Luke McGrath and the departing Byrne in a 5-3 bench split.

Bulls coach Jake White makes one injury-enforced change to his side with Cameron Hanekom suffering an injury in the 25-13 semi-final win over the Sharks which rules him out of the game. Marco van Staden comes into the pack with Nizaam Carr coming onto the replacements bench in an otherwise unchanged squad

Leinster: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, G Ringrose, J Barrett, J Lowe; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Clarkson, J McCarthy, J Ryan, R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan (Capt). Replacements: R Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Slimani, RG Snyman, M Deegan, L McGrath, R Ross Byrne, Jamie Osborne

Bulls: W le Roux; C Moodie, D Kriel, H Vorster, S de Klerk; J Goosen, E Papier, J-hendrik Wessels, J Grobbelaar, W Louw, C Wiese, JF van Heerden, M van Staden, R Nortje (CAPT), M Coetzee. Replacements: A van der Merwe, A Tshakweni, M Smith, J Kirsten, N Carr, Z Burger, K Johannes, D Williams

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)