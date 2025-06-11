Tadhg Furlong expected to available for selection for Lions match against Argentina

The British & Irish Lions have insisted they have no fitness concerns over the veteran tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and have revealed he and other Premiership and URC finalists will be considered for their opening match against Argentina in Dublin next Friday.

Furlong, who has started the last nine Lions Tests, has not played for his province since early May due to a calf injury, prompting fears over his availability for the Australia tour. Zander Fagerson also withdrew from the squad on Monday, leaving options at tighthead severely limited.

Ireland’s Finlay Bealham has been called up to replace Fagerson and with Bath’s Will Stuart preparing for the Premiership final against Leicester on Saturday, Sale’s 20-year-old Asher Opoku-Fordjour has been called up to the Lions’ Portugal training camp. He and Jamie George - another called up for the week in the Algarve - are among 24 players at Andy Farrell’s disposal with Bath, Leicester, Leinster and Toulouse players focused on club commitments.

The Lions forwards coach, John Dalziel, delivered positive news on Duhan van der Merwe, Huw Jones and Mack Hansen, who have been injured recently, and was quick to allay fears over Furlong. Farrell was expected to select the team to face Argentina from the 24 in Portugal, but Dalziel was adamant that club finalists will be considered. “Tadhg has the availability to be able to train and play this week with Leinster,” he said.

“There are no real concerns in terms of his ability to come back to full training. Tadhg had returned to play and was playing. He’s now being modified in terms of [being] off-feet in the last few weeks. We’ve got no real concerns [around] when comes back to full training and playing.

“We will put our best team and our best foot forward for Argentina, with everybody available the squad will be together on Sunday, everybody in after the finals, then we will select and prepare that team that week. We will get some structures in place here, some language and some learning with the wider group, then we will arrive back in Dublin on Sunday with everyone and prepare for Argentina.”

Dalziel also revealed that Fagerson, who toured South Africa with the Lions in 2021, may return to the squad when fit. “He’ll become available at the right time and when he’s ready should we need him again. His injury isn’t long term. I think it’s three or four weeks. It’s a setback. He’s looking to try and get through that. As soon as he gets the tick off, he’ll be available to come back into the squad should needs must.”

One of the duties of the youngest member of the British & Irish touring party, Henry Pollock is in charge of the Lions tour mascot, known as Bill. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

The Lions arrived in Portugal on Tuesday after convening in Dublin the day before and after a high-octane gym session at the Campus resort on Wednesday, Farrell will run the rule over his players with two training sessions on Thursday and Friday. During their free time, players have been kept entertained by the golf courses and padel courts while Henry Pollock is now in official possession of BiL, the Lions’ mascot, traditionally the responsibility of the youngest member of the squad. He was presented with the toy lion by Maro Itoje, this year’s captain, who had the honour in 2017.

“The connection piece in modern sport is so important,” said Dalziel. “Just the way the lads have integrated with the coaches, it’s been so pleasing. Everyone has their own personality, but it’s excellent to see guys you’ve previewed, and have been a thorn in your side, you can use them now.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s star turn Joseph Suaalii has declared himself fit for the series after recovering from a broken jaw. The 21-year-old signing from rugby league - who starred on debut against England at Twickenham last November - was injured last month. “My face was really big for a bit, I was wearing a face mask everywhere,” he said. “It’s such an important time for myself and Australian rugby and I want to be playing, so obviously I was a little bit of nerves but ... I had surgery maybe three weeks ago now and looking good going into the Lions.”

England have called Henry Arundell into camp this week as they prepare for a clash with a France XV at Twickenham on Saturday week before a tour of Argentina and the US. Arundell, who joins Bath next season, has endured a torrid season with Racing 92 but, given his impending move back to the Premiership, Borthwick has called upon the 22-year-old speedster for the first time in 20 months. - Guardian