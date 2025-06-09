Leinster monitoring Lions quartet ahead of URC final

Leinste's Josh van der Flier is carrying a hamstring injury picked up in their quarter-final win over Scarlets. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster will continue to monitor the injuries of Josh van der Flier, Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and Tadhg Furlong ahead of this Saturday’s URC final against the Bulls at Croke Park (kick-off 5pm).

The province confirmed Ringrose, Keenan and Furlong are all carrying calf injuries, while van der Flier is managing a hamstring injury, causing them to sit out last weekend’s semi-final win over Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium.

They will be assessed further over the coming days and a final decision will be made later this week on their availability for Saturday’s final.

The four are part of the British & Irish Lions squad set to get their summer Tour under way against Argentina in Dublin on June 20th.

Leinster also confirmed Tommy O’Brien, who featured in the win over Glasgow, and Jordan Larmour, who was part of the extended matchday squad, are both available for selection.

No further updates were given on Caelan Doris, Robbie Henshaw, Brian Deeny or Will Connors.