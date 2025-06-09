Leinster driven by siege mentality ahead of URC showdown with Bulls

Wherever the energy and intensity came from after the previous week’s lacklustre quarter-final over the Scarlets, Leinster certainly appear to have created an us-against-the-world mentality in the build-up to last Saturday’s 37-19 URC semi-final win against Glasgow Warriors.

Speaking on RTÉ’s last broadcast of a provincial rugby game for at least four years, when asked by former Leinster player Jamie Heaslip what the messaging had been during the week, Joe McCarthy said: “We know everyone loves to hate Leinster. That definitely drives us on. We’ve a great fan base. We don’t really care about the outside noise, what you guys say or what other people say.”

Hmm, well, perhaps they do care. Jack Conan admitted that McCarthy was perhaps overstating the antipathy towards the province but, at the same time, he didn’t dispel the feeling that Leinster had created a siege mentality.

“I don’t think everyone hates Leinster, but I think people definitely revel in us underachieving at times,” said the Leinster captain. “We get enough flak and stuff. As Leo [Cullen] said, I wouldn’t be one much for social media either. So you try to block out that noise because it’s irrelevant, but what we appreciate is the people who come out to see us week-in, week-out, when the days are good and the days are bad.

READ MORE

Which Ireland players will step up for the summer squad while the Lions are away? Listen | 27:53

“Those are the people we are doing it for – the staff, the lads in the changing room, the people that give everything to this club – and you try to block out the noise. It’s always nice to prove some people wrong and hopefully we can go again next week and silence a few more critics.”

By the same token, Conan also admitted that this performance had been much improved on their previous two outings, which in turn were a product of the deflating defeat to Northampton in the Champions Cup semi-final.

“We always knew we had it in us. It has obviously been a trying few weeks and a bit of disappointment and we said we want to go out there and be our best. We prepped well all week and the message from the coaches and players was spot on.”

There is, invariably, a desire to send off departing or retiring players with a winners’ medal at the end of every season. However, this is especially so with Cian Healy, Ross Byrne and Jordie Barrett among those moving on after next Saturday’s Grand Final against the Bulls at Croke Park (kick-off 5pm).

Leinster's Jack Conan keeps his eyes on proceedings during a maul in the URC semi-final victory against Glasgow Warriors. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“Absolutely, it’s been a motivation for the last few weeks to give them another week in the club and do right by them,” said Conan. “Church (Healy) has given his entire career to the club. Ross has been a fantastic servant. Jordie, the impact he’s made.

“Even the likes of Liamo and Robbo have been brilliant throughout their careers here for us,” added the Leinster captain in reference to Liam Turner and Rob Russell.

“We want to do right by all those lads. It’s something we’ve touched on a lot. I think it’s part of the reason why we were so on it today because we want to give those lads the send-off they deserve but, again, it won’t count for much if we don’t push on and be better than we were today.”

Leinster have accumulated eight titles in the many iterations of this competition but Conan agreed that winning a ninth by dint of their first URC trophy per se, would be the best achievement of all.

“It’s definitely harder than it’s ever been. Add in those away trips to South Africa – they always come at a tricky time for us. The lads went down this year and lost against the Bulls, but they put in a hell of an effort and beat the Sharks and that sets us up really well for the tail end of the season.

“It’s incredibly tough, everyone’s out to be at their best and beat everyone and that’s no different for us.

“This week, we’ll take it moment by moment and enjoy it. It’s a special time with a great group of lads, great staff, everyone. We want to make it a special week, we don’t want to be worried about results, it’s all about performance and that’s what we’re building for.

“We won’t be overawed by the occasion. We’ll enjoy it and whatever happens, happens.”