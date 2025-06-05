New Ulster signing Juarno Augustus called up to South Africa pre-season squad

New Ulster signing Juarno Augustus has been called up to South Africa's 54-man squad for pre-season training. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

New Ulster signing Juarno Augustus is one of nine uncapped players named in an extensive 54-man South African squad for the first four of the Springboks’ 14 international matches this year.

The 27-year-old number eight moves to Belfast from Northampton Saints, although his arrival may be delayed by international commitments if he makes the final squad.

Coach Rassie Erasmus retains 31 of the squad that won the 2023 World Cup – including Leinster’s RG Snyman and Munster’s Jean Kleyn – in a sign of continuity but has also made clear he intended using Tests against the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia to try out new prospects.

Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merweis is another of the uncapped players called up, along with props Neethling Fouche and Asenathi Ntlabakanye, flankers Renzo du Plessis and Vincent Tshituka and utility forward Cobus Wiese, whose brother Jasper is a regular in the squad.

READ MORE

The new backs are Sharks centre Ethan Hooker and Ntokozo Makhaza, who has been selected from university rugby without any franchise experience.

The squad assembled on Sunday except for players still involved in the closing stages of the United Rugby Championship or English Premiership.

“We are excited to have the luxury of announcing a squad with so much depth and talent,” Erasmus said in a statement.

“Having an expanded squad will not only afford us the opportunity to have productive training sessions, but it will also bode well for the younger players in the group to learn from the senior players, many of whom are Rugby World Cup champions.”

South Africa used 50 players last season in an attempt to balance the load and build towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

“With a few more talented youngsters in this group, we hope that they will learn valuable lessons and stake a strong claim for places in what will be a challenging, yet exciting season,” the coach added.

Frans Malherbe, Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie and Trevor Nyakane were not considered due to injury.

The Springboks will meet the Barbarians in their first encounter on South African soil in Cape Town on June 28th followed by two Tests against Italy in Pretoria and Gqeberha on July 5th and 12th respectively and Georgia in Nelspruit on July 19th.

From August the Springboks play in the Rugby Championship and in November go on a European tour with tests in Italy, France, Ireland and Wales.

South Africa squad

Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Ulster), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Renzo du Plessis (Lions), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouche (Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (both Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (both Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker (all Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Morne van den Berg, Edwilll van der Merwe (both Lions), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks).