Tadhg Beirne and Aoife Dalton win RPI Players’ Player of the Year awards

Newly crowned Players' Player of the Year Tadhg Beirne is currently on duty with Munster in South Africa. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

Tadhg Beirne and Aoife Dalton have been recognised by their peers by winning the respective Players’ Players of the Year awards. The prestigious awards were announced at the Rugby Players Ireland (RPI) ceremony at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster captain Beirne edged the claims of provincial teammate Tom Farrell, as well as Leinster duo Jamison Gibson-Park and Caelan Doris.

Kildare native Beirne missed the awards ceremony as he is with Munster in South Africa preparing for a URC quarter-final before embarking on the Lions tour in Australia. He said: “I’m honoured to be named. It comes as quite a surprise given that Caelan, Tom and Jamison have all had brilliant seasons.”

Beirne added that being chosen by his fellow professionals “makes this award even more meaningful and I really appreciate their support and acknowledgment”.

READ MORE

Dalton has had an impressive campaign in the Ireland midfield when she proved herself to be teak tough in defence and clever going forward. Though just 22, she is already established as a key figure ahead of the Rugby World Cup in England later this year.

She said: “It’s a very exciting time to be involved with this group of players. To be recognised by them at such a crucial time for this team is hard to put into words.

“When I first came into camp, I could sense that something was beginning to build and I think we have started to see the fruits of that over recent months, both collectively and individually.”

Eimear Considine was presented with the Zurich Contribution to Irish Society Award. Having made a try-scoring return to international action following two ACL injuries and the birth of her son Caolán, Considine announced her retirement during the season. She was selected for the award in acknowledgment of both her sporting legacy and long-standing contribution to mental wellbeing discourse in Ireland.

Dan Sheehan, who made a remarkable impact on his return from an ACL injury, picked up the Men’s Try of the Year for his effort against England in the Six Nations, while Anna McGann was acknowledged for her try against Italy.

[ Munster will need to dip into their reserves of emotional energy in DurbanOpens in new window ]

[ Why James Lowe is determined for Cian Healy and Ross Byrne to leave Leinster with a medal this seasonOpens in new window ]

Having been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup later this year, Erin King was a popular winner of the Energia Women’s XVs Young Player of the Year. It follows her world Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award last November.

Leinster and Ireland outhalf Sam Prendergast won the men’s equivalent, which is named after the late Ulster player Nevin Spence. Connacht captain Cian Prendergast, a previous winner, was on hand to present the award to his younger brother.

Dylan O’Grady was named as the TritonLake Men’s Sevens Players’ Player of the Year. Lucinda Kinghan was the recipient of the women’s version of the award following a fine season. Ireland’s Triple Crown success was named as the Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Moment of the Year.