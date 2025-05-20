‘The end is nigh for real supporters’: Readers react to Ireland’s Six Nations fixture list

The Six Nations has decided to schedule its opening game, France against Ireland, on a Thursday next year, the first time there will be a midweek fixture in the tournament’s history.

What does that, and other fixture decisions to accommodate television over the last few years, mean for the average match-going Irish fan? Irish Times readers have had their say.

‘If you were planning on turning away fans, you couldn’t do better than this farce of fixtures’

I have attended Five and Six Nations games since 1964. In that time I have only missed nine home games, and have gone to 50 or 60 away games over the years. I therefore feel entitled to comment on the upcoming fixtures. France on a Thursday evening is very inconsiderate, especially as a venue is in doubt. Likewise having two home games in the early afternoon slot is not ideal either. Looking at the price of the autumn series I dread to think what Six Nations tickets will cost. If you were planning on turning off attendees from the sport you couldn’t have devised a better scheme than this farce of fixtures. The end is nigh for real supporters who are the backbone of our sport. Big media and corporate attendees will not stay involved once interest from grassroots dissipates. Gerry Gilligan, Co Dublin

‘Ireland would be laughed out of the room if they suggested a Thursday night match’

There goes any hope of going to France against Ireland in the Six Nations next year. A Thursday night game?! Sure, how many people interested in the Winter Olympics will actually tune into a rugby match? Can we see some stats? Once again, the French and English get their way and the rest just pick up the pieces, with whatever time slots are left available. Can you imagine if Ireland even attempted to request a Thursday night fixture against England or France? They’d be laughed out of the room! But as long as the English and French are happy, the rest will fall in line! Hopefully see you in 2028 France! Andrew, Co Dublin

Dan Sheehan celebrates scoring Ireland’s fourth try against France in the 2024 Six Nations opener against France in Marseille, which was played on a Friday night. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

‘It is very unfair and to the detriment of Irish fans and the hospitality industry’

The 2025 Six Nations saw poor timings of matches with most starting around 2pm on the Saturday, so I assumed for the 2026 we could sit back and look forward to a majority of prime time matches. This seems very unfair and is very much to the detriment of Irish fans and the hospitality industry who will suffer as a result. Can anyone explain who made these decisions? Róisín Sweeney, Co Dublin

‘My preference would be for all games to be on Saturday’

Having emigrated to the US and being six hours behind Ireland, the kick-off times are all very early but that is not the issue at the weekend, it’s when games are on midweek that’s the problem. I remember when I first started going to Lansdowne Road for Five Nations games back in the 1970s when matches were almost played at the same time with the half-time score of the England game, if they were losing, got the biggest cheer of the day.

I would be interested to know, apart from the concluding Saturday when all three games are played consecutively, how many people watch all three games in a weekend, how many watch every game? My preference would be for all games to be on Saturday ala the final day of the Six Nations. This then frees up the other days for family stuff and household chores. Colin Phillips, Van Zandt County, Texas, United States

‘Why not have home and away matches in the Six Nations?’

Given that Six Nations is the cash cow that funds much of rugby and what attracts casual fans and anoraks alike, why not have more of it? Home and away each year.

We saw when the grassroots supporter got access to RWC tickets in France, there was a latent demand. We would easily fill Aviva for five home matches per year and take a full allocation for away matches. Give the market more of what it wants, rather than diluting it. Follow the example of the most successful sports on earth and give punters what they want from the top down. Paul Holland, Co Dublin

‘Saturday or Sunday could, and should, have been chosen’

A poor decision by the Six Nations to move what has been the marquee game of the last three seasons to a midweek slot. To play it on a school night in Paris, gives a fairly clear indication of the value that the tournament’s organisers and broadcasters place in the travelling supporters of both teams. Many Irish fans will rightly decry the need to take at least two, and more likely three, days out of their working week, but, equally, it should not be overlooked that the majority of home fans will be obliged to travel from the southwest of France in similar circumstances. If not to clash with the Winter Olympics, why Thursday? Saturday or Sunday could, and should, have been chosen.

The weekend away trip is what is great about this tournament. The promise of spring after the dark days of late winter, a few decent meals and the renewal of friendships that have spanned decades. The rugby is grand, hell, sometimes it’s even great, but I learned many years ago to separate the result from the enjoyment of the trip. Parachuting the opener to the tournament into the workday week will hollow out the experience for the travelling fan. Patrick Mullarkey, Belfast