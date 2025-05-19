Aoife Wafer named Six Nations player of the championship for 2025

Ireland’s Aoife Wafer has been named the 2025 Six Nations player of the championship following another impressive run in green for the 22-year-old.

Wafer was shortlisted for the award alongside Abby Dow (England), Manaé Feleu (France) and Evie Gallagher (Scotland). Over 18,500 fans cast their ballot for player of the championship, with the Wexford backrower claiming 41 per cent of the vote.

Last month, Wafer was included in the team of the championship, in which she was joined by Ireland team-mates Neve Jones at hooker and Aoife Dalton at inside centre.

Wafer scored four tries during Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, which ended in a third-place finish for Scott Bemand’s team, making her the joint-second highest try scorer of the tournament.

She also made 70 carries – the most of any player in this season’s championship – gaining 424.7 metres and beating 17 defenders in just four games. Wafer was sidelined for Ireland’s final round game against Scotland due to a knee injury.

Aoife Wafer scores a try for Ireland against France in the opening round of this year's Six Nations. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Speaking after she was presented with her award at the Mansion House in Dublin, Wafer said: “It means the world to me because I want to be the best in the world, and I want my name up there with those Irish Women’s rugby stars. I feel that this award is a little step towards that.

“It’s huge for me, but also for our team – it really shows how much we have done in the last two years and how much we are growing. This trophy is not just mine, it’s for the team, my family – it’s more so for them than it is for me.”

Six Nations Rugby’s chief of rugby Julie Paterson added: “The quality of players in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations continues to show the calibre of the athletes competing at the elite level of the game, and the likes of Aoife are incredible examples for future stars of Women’s rugby.

“With each of the Six Nations Unions and Federations strengthening their development pathways, through participation in the U-18 Festivals, and Women’s Summer Series, those players following in the footsteps of players like Aoife makes the future of Women’s rugby incredibly exciting.”