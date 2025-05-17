The inside story of how Terenure signed rugby great Carlos Spencer

It’s not often that an All-Ireland League (AIL) coaching appointment goes global. Well, never actually.

Better coaches may also have been hired in the past and will be in the future. But for sheer eye-popping audacity and shock value, nothing compares to Terenure College RFC announcing that Carlos Spencer has signed a three-year deal to be their next coach.

It seems safe to presume that on first hearing or reading the news most people, not least in Terenure and in the Energia All-Ireland League, simply thought it was a joke or at the least they had to do a double take.

As befits a rugby figure with such a cool name, like few other figures in the world game Carlos Spencer has always been synonymous with flair − much of it outrageous. Add in his acceleration and footwork, and Spencer was the epitome of a running outhalf, witness more than 100 tries in first-class rugby in New Zealand.

When the game turned professional in 1996, Spencer provided the game with some glitter. He played in the Blues’ first Super Rugby match and he scored 608 points for them, helping them to win the inaugural 1996 title and retain it a year later, as well as reclaiming it in 2003.

Spencer remains among the All Blacks’ top-10 points scorers, with 383 in 44 Tests. He won two Tri-Nations and won two Ranfurly Shields and four NPCs with Auckland. He moved to Northampton, then Gloucester and finished in South Africa with the Lions there.

There have been hobbies and business interests, as well as specialist and consultative roles in coaching working with the Lions, Sharks and Kings in South Africa from 2012 to 2016, Sanix in Japan for three years, two years with the Hurricanes and latterly with the Auckland women‘s team.

Carlos Spencer leads the Haka before the 2003 Rugby World Cup semi-final between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney. Photograph: Nick Laham/Getty

On foot of Seán Skehan stepping down after five hugely successful seasons as the club’s head coach, Terenure had a “reasonable number” of applications, according to Ian Morgan, a key figure in this story along with his friend Diego Menendez.

Menendez helps to run a side called the Dublin Dogos, comprised mostly of Argentinians, who have been playing on Terenure’s main pitch or all-weather one at Lakelands Park for the last three seasons. They hosted a barbecue in 2023, when Terenure won their breakthrough AIL title, as a fundraiser before the team‘s summer tour to Argentina. Named after the national dog of Argentina, the Dogos play in the Metro 10 and this season completed a league and cup double.

Menendez is involved in a whiskey project called Cross Ten, which has enlisted outhalfs to help promote this brand in advance of its eventual release, including Spencer.

Menendez mentioned to him that Terenure were looking for a new coach. Without any promises or a real expression of interest from Spencer, Menendez obtained his CV and rang Morgan, who is now the club’s director of rugby.

On foot of Menendez establishing contact, Morgan rang Spencer on the night of the AIL final, Sunday, April 27th, after watching that match in Lakelands Park with Terenure’s Dr Bill Twomey, who had been one of the IRFU’s “services to rugby” medal recipients that day.

Carlos Spencer speaks to reporters in November 2022 after being named Blues women's backs coach for Super Rugby Aupiki 2023. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty

“He happened to answer and we had a chat,” Morgan told The Irish Times this week. “He said, ‘Well, I don’t really know, but I’d be keen to go through the process’ and from that we had another conversation.”

Morgan is part of the Terenure Coaching Recruitment Group along with Will Moore, Des McCann, Podge O’Donnell, Stephen O’Neill, Frank Walsh, Mark Hamilton and Paul Barr, the club’s performance director.

That evening, Morgan texted their WhatsApp group: “You’re not going to believe it. I’ve just spoken to Carlos Spencer.”

One or two sent back laughing emojis and coincidentally Moore and O’Donnell were actually watching a repeat of Spencer’s celebrated performance for the Blues away to the Crusaders in February 2004 on Sky Sports.

The Crusaders fans had never been shy of expressing their dislike for Spencer, who had helped the Blues beat their rivals in the 2003 final.

Blues were leading 31-29 with a minute remaining, and Spencer received the ball on his own line. Commentator Tony Johnson exclaimed: “He’s not going to pass, is he?” Oh, yes, he did, with a long skip pass to Joe Rokocoko before Spencer finished off the pitch-length try, walked over to the corner of the in-goal with a posse of team-mates to touch down, landed the touchline conversion to deny the Crusaders a bonus point then gestured to the home crowd.

The group interviewed four applicants on their final shortlist, and had two Zoom calls with Spencer.

“It became pretty apparent that Carlos was the guy for us,” Morgan says. “The main reason he’s coming here is to be a head coach. The timing is also right. His young lad [Payton] is on the Blues, his daughter [Asha] is doing her Leaving Cert this year, so she might come over in December for a gap year, and his wife [Jodene] is head of PE in a school, so the holidays work out well for her too.”

“He’s an incredibly nice guy. Having some business interests here is a factor. He’s involved in ‘wellness’ and nutrition, and now he really wants to give head coaching a crack again. That was the biggest draw for him.”

When the news was announced to the squad, Morgan says, “their faces dropped. There was sudden silence and a few seconds later they just broke out laughing and cheering”.

Rival clubs will have speculated as to how much Terenure are paying Spencer. “We’ve got the same coaching budget as last season and I would be of the opinion there are other coaches in the AIL being paid more,” Morgan says.

The link with the school, and more than ever with the local community, is still umbilical, but providing an Argentinian team with a home and luring Spencer reflects how much more “open” the club is nowadays.

“We’ve always helped out the Dogos when they wanted to have functions,” Morgan says. “It’s very difficult for a club or a team when you don’t have a base. Diego’s son is a member in Terenure and if our relationship with Diego wasn’t as strong I don’t think Carlos Spencer would be coming here.”

Thanks to YouTube and social media, as well as television repeats, Spencer’s name and his deeds still resonate. So, to Morgan’s pleasant surprise, the news has generated excitement among Terenure’s under-20s as well as the likes of Jordan Coghlan and Harrison Brewer, who will surely be more inclined to keep playing for another season or more. This won’t harm recruitment either and Spencer’s impending arrival will generate excitement for the AIL itself.

Morgan, who won promotion as a player with Barnhall in 1997, reckons the AIL has never been better, not just in Division 1A but throughout the five divisions. “The size of the divisions is perfect, and you could see that in the way the last weekends and the final play-offs went down to the wire.”

Proof of 1A’s unpredictability last season was that relegated Garryowen beat the champions Clontarf, while City of Armagh beat Terenure twice, but were also relegated.

The Terenure team celebrate with the Division 1A trophy with supporters at Lakelands Park, Dublin, in May 2023. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

Having reached three successive finals, and winning their inaugural AIL title in 2023, Terenure fell away toward the end of last season. “Seán [Skehan] was the best coach that Terenure College had for a long time. He brought us to a different level,” Morgan says. Skehan is now at Wanderers in a consultative role.

Succeeding Skehan with Spencer also reflects how small the global community is, too, in Morgan’s view. “Are we lucky that Carlos Spencer is coming to Terenure? We are very lucky. Is he lucky to be coming to Terenure? Yes.”

Spencer, himself, has said as much too.

Morgan says: “From speaking to Carlos, he’s all about the players and the culture. He won’t be shouting and roaring at fellas. I think it will be an expansive approach and more player-led and he will encourage guys to express themselves. Whether this takes us to the top four or keeps us in the division next season, we want performances to be good.

“I just think he’s a great fit for us at this stage and I wouldn’t take any other coach out there.”

Mike Brewer, father of Harrison and a former All Blacks World Cup winner whose coaching career took in stints with Ireland and Leinster, perhaps put it best: “TCRFC and Carlos Spencer. A perfect match.”