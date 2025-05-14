Edinburgh sign Piers O’Conor on two-year deal from Connacht

Edinburgh have announced the signing of former Bristol back Piers O’Conor from Connacht on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who can play at centre, wing and fullback, will move to the Scottish capital this summer.

O’Conor has started 15 of Connacht’s 17 United Rugby Championship matches this season since joining the province last summer following six years with Bristol.

“Joining a club like Edinburgh is a big opportunity,” O’Conor told the Edinburgh website. “It’s a new environment and a strong squad.

“It’s a great challenge and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in, meeting the group and doing my bit to help the team push on and win some silverware.

“It’s a fresh start and a move I’m looking forward to. Moving to a new city brings new opportunities, on and off the pitch.

“I can’t wait to get up there, get settled and get to work. Edinburgh’s a proper rugby city with a strong identity and I’m keen to make it home.”

Sydney-born and English-raised, O’Conor has played for Ireland Under-19s and England Under-20s, while he also earned a call-up to an England XV for an uncapped match against the Barbarians in 2019.

“Piers is exactly the type of quality operator we look for in a non-Scottish qualified signing,” said Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt.

“He’s an excellent player with the ability to cover multiple positions across the backline, which is hugely valuable for us in managing the demands of a long season.

“His arrival complements the recent re-signing/signing of exciting young Scottish backs like Harry Paterson, Jack Brown and Malelili Satala, and his experience and leadership will be invaluable in helping to get the very best out of other younger players coming through our academy system.

“Piers isn’t here to block anyone’s progress. Instead, we see him as a catalyst who will further improve those around him.

“His consistent performances and impressive statistics speak for themselves and his experience and leadership qualities will be a significant asset to our squad both on and off the field. We can’t wait to welcome him to the club this summer.”