Terenure College name former All Black Carlos Spencer as new head coach

In what is the most stunning, high profile coaching appointment in the history of the All-Ireland League, Carlos Spencer has agreed to become the next head coach of Terenure College.

The Irish Times has learned that the legendary 49-year-old former All Blacks outhalf has signed a three-year deal with the 2023 champions and will move over to Dublin in August.

A statement by the club has confirmed the appointment of Spencer, who commented: “Terenure is a club with a proud history, passionate supporters and a strong sense of community. I feel very lucky and honoured to now be a part of that.”

Terenure also announced that the vastly experienced Paul Barr will be taking on the role of the club’s performance director, working closely with the highly regarded and long-standing director of rugby Ian ‘Moggy’ Morgan.

The statement added: “Carlos was the outstanding candidate following our recruitment process. We believe this is an ambitious and exciting appointment for our Club, the All-Ireland League and Irish Rugby.

“Carlos will be welcomed warmly into the Terenure Community and everyone involved with our Club is extremely excited to begin working with him, especially the players.

“We are confident that Carlos will bring with him an incredible wealth of knowledge, experience and skill from his professional playing & coaching career and we are looking forward to the journey ahead”

In a nomadic and maverick career as a gifted, creative and running outhalf, Spencer played 44 Tests for the All Blacks and remains in their list of top ten all-time points scorers with 383 points. He also played 10 matches for the New Zealand Maoris, and no team was closer to his heart, as well as 89 games for Auckland and 99 Super Rugby games for the Auckland Bus (620 points).

He also spent four years with Northampton and one with Gloucester before finishing his playing career with the Lions in South Africa.

Spencer has coached in South Africa, the US and the Hurricanes in Wellington, and most recently was an assistant/backs coach with the Auckland Blues women’s side.

Two years ago he said: “When I was playing, I always liked to bring a bit of innovation and ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking to the table. Now, as a coach, I want to encourage and help grow those same traits in our Blues wahine.”