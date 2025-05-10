James Ryan primed for Leinster return as province bid to bounce back from European disappointment against Zebre

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Zebre, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 5.15pm (Live on RTÉ News Channel, Premier Sports)

While it might be overreaching to describe this URC match as an opportunity to purge last week’s disappointment, those who have drawn double duty should not be too disappointed.

Looking at Leinster by numbers, five are retained in the starting team beaten by Northampton Saints. They are Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Sam Prendergast, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier. Nine players chosen for Andy Farrell’s Lions squad are on match-day duty.

One of those summer “tourists” to Australia, James Ryan, will play his first game since January when introduced from the bench, while another member of the replacements, Ciarán Frawley, will reach a landmark achievement of 100 appearances for the province.

There should be plenty of fire in Leinster bellies, especially from those who weren’t involved last weekend. Jamie Osborne is chosen at fullback with Jimmy O’Brien on the right wing, while Jordie Barrett starts at centre with Robbie Henshaw on the bench. Sam Prendergast has a new halfback partner in Luke McGrath.

In terms of the changes to the pack, it’ll be interesting to note the performances of Jack Boyle and the promising Diarmuid Mangan as they look to progress towards the frontline 23. Ryan Baird gets a chance to run the lineout from the backrow while Jack Conan will captain the side from the first whistle.

Our goal is definitely to rise to the occasion again, as we’ve done in other games — Massimo Brunello

While team considerations supersede all others, there’s plenty of scope for players to produce a statement performance. Leinster head coach Leo Cullen confirmed that Caelan Doris underwent shoulder surgery on Friday afternoon and that he’d played through the pain barrier in the defeat to Northampton Saints.

The word “unfortunate” seems a little underwhelming to describe the plight of the Ireland and Leinster number eight, not just in having an operation that could sideline him for up to six months, but also in missing the opportunity to play and potentially captain the Lions in Australia.

He is an exceptional player. Others must pick up the slack. Conan, chosen for a second Lions tour, captains Leinster against Zebre. On the bench, James Culhane will be itching to get a run in the number eight jersey.

Zebre have won five matches this season. In 23-year-old leftwing Simone Gesi, they have one of the brightest attacking talents in the URC. They also have a 100 per cent winning record against Irish provinces this season having beaten Munster at home and subsequently celebrated victory in Belfast.

Leinster coach Jacques Nienaber with Sam Prendergast. Photograph: Tom Honan/Inpho

Head coach Massimo Brunello said: “We’re heading into our final away match in Dublin, against the strongest team in the league, who have proven all year to be complete and solid in every area – they’ve only lost two matches in the BKT URC.

“Our goal is definitely to rise to the occasion again, as we’ve done in other games: playing against a side like this, and in such a stadium, gives us extra motivation.”

Leinster can secure home advantage all the way to the final with a victory, thereby cementing their status as number one seeds. Cullen said: “I admired Northampton last year, because they lost a [European] semi-final and what did they do? They dusted themselves off, learned lessons and won the [English] Premiership.

“We need to dust ourselves off, get ready for two URC games and then try to get through a sequence of knockout games.”

It is difficult to escape the feeling that the Italian team are going to bear the brunt of Leinster’s frustration. There is no atonement here for what happened last Saturday, just another step on the road towards chasing down a trophy they last won in 2021.

Leinster: J Osborne: J O’Brien, G Ringrose, J Barrett, J Lowe; S Prendergast, L McGrath; J Boyle, R Kelleher, T Clarkson: J McCarthy, D Mangan; R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan (capt). Replacements: J McKee, A Porter, R Slimani, J Ryan, J Culhane, J Gibson-Park, C Frawley, R Henshaw.

Zebre Parma: J Trulla; S Gregory, F Paea, E Lucchin, S Gesi: G Montemauri, G Garcia; L Franceschetto, G Ribaldi, J Pitinari; R Nasove, L Krumov: B Stavile, I Bianchi, D Ruggeri (capt). Replacements: T Di Bartolomeo, M Hasa, I Neculai, M Canali, G Ferrari, A Fusco, G Da Re, F Drago.

Referee: S Grove-White (Scotland).