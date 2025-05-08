Lions Tour 2025: Caelan Doris ‘devastated’ to miss out through injury

Andy Farrell has said that Caelan Doris is “devastated” to miss out on a place in the British and Irish Lions squad after injury ruled him out of this summer’s tour.

Doris, who Farrell previously named Ireland captain, was one of the favourites to take up a similar job with the Lions only for a shoulder injury sustained last weekend to rule him out of contention.

While no announcement has come from Leinster on how long Doris will be on the sidelines having suffered the problem during the Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton, the backrow was not named in Farrell’s 38-strong group on Thursday, indicating a lengthy upcoming absence. He was scheduled to undergo surgery earlier this week.

England lock Maro Itoje was confirmed as the captain at an event in London on Thursday afternoon.

“I have [spoken to him],” said Farrell, when asked about the 27-year-old Doris. “You can imagine he’s devastated. He would have definitely been in the mix, he’s such an experienced player and leader.”

Four years ago Doris was seen as an outside bet to tour South Africa with the Lions having made his Ireland debut a year earlier. However, concussion issues ruled him out of the entire Six Nations, scuppering his chances to impress.

“It’s devastating for people like that,” said Farrell. “It’s always a constant in every single tour. Sport can be cruel sometimes. Caelan will be back bigger and stronger.”

Farrell said he made his final decision on naming Maro Itoje captain on Monday night, after Doris suffered his injury, but wouldn’t be drawn on if the decision was a two-horse race.

“We speak about everyone that can captain the side, leaders that are within the group in general. What I like to do is have the discussions but leave it open enough and leave it long enough for us to have a good think, debate all sorts of issues that could arise.”

While 15 Irish players were named, more than the 14 originally picked in 2009 when Ireland last reached this echelon of Lion’s representation, one name missing was that of outhalf Sam Prendergast. Farrell previously elevated the Leinster man to start in the Ireland 10 jersey towards the back end of last year’s November internationals, but his name was not called on Thursday.

Finn Russell, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith are the three outhalves who instead earned their ticket to Australia.

“In discussions throughout the process,” said Farrell of Prendergast. “Sam is competing with Finn and Fin, I think those two guys are able to take the team forward but there’s no doubt that Sam is 100 per cent in our thoughts going forward.”

While Saturday’s game between Leinster and Northampton was influential in how it ruled Doris out of contention, Farrell played down its significance when weighing up other selection decisions. Henry Pollock will tour having broken on to the scene only a few months ago in senior rugby, but Farrell said he didn’t need to be convinced by the back row’s display in the Aviva Stadium.

“I wouldn’t say certain, I wouldn’t say I needed convincing neither,” he said. “I watched him a couple of times live, I like what I see. With all top players he’s always trying to make a difference. There’s an energy, there’s a bounce about him, trying to make a difference. That’s what you’re searching for. That’s what I like seeing within his game.

“Of course there’s credit in the bank from a lot of people as well,” said Farrell of his selection as a whole. “Knowing where people are as far as injuries are concerned, when they’re coming back. Form certainly is part of the whole mix but it’s not necessarily the be all and end all. We need to be balanced about the whole thing.”

Clarity has also been offered on Johnny Sexton’s role, with the former Ireland outhalf belatedly announced as a kicking coach for the tour. Farrell compared Sexton’s responsibilities to that of Neil Jenkins, the former Wales outhalf who has carried the kicking tee on many recent Lions trips.

“He’s bringing himself, that’s what he’s bringing,” said Farrell of Sexton. “All the stuff that goes with that. His remit, his role and responsibility...Along with Neil Jenkins, who’s been fantastic at that on all the tours he’s been on, it’s not just being about the kicking. We lean on that experience, that knowledge, why wouldn’t we take that?”