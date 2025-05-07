Munster and Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne announces his retirement

Munster and Ireland loosehead Dave Kilcoyne has announced that he is to retire from rugby at the end of the season. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster and Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne has announced that he is to retire at the end of the season after a 15-year career in which he played over 200 times for his province and won 56 caps for his country.

The 36-year-old Limerick loosehead scored 22 tries in 220 appearances for Munster and played in both the 2019 and 2023 World Cups with Ireland. he was also part of the 2023 Grand Slam winning side.

Announcing his retirement, Kilcoyne said: “Growing up living in Limerick, my dream was always to play for Munster and Ireland. To have done so for so long has been a dream come true.

“The last two years haven’t gone as planned with surgeries to my shoulder and Achilles. In a way, it’s easier that the decision to play on has been taken away from me.

“I take great pride in knowing that I always gave everything I had and left nothing on the pitch. It’s almost a fitting way for me to finish up.

“I want to thank all the coaches that have influenced my career right the way up from UL Bohemians, Ardscoil Rís, Munster and Ireland.

“I want to thank my family who have been a constant support throughout my career. I certainly wouldn’t have had the career I had if it wasn’t for their unwavering support over the years.

“I want to thank all my team-mates that I shared the battlefield with over the years, a lot of whom are my best friends today.

“To the red army of Munster supporters that have cheered and supported me and my career since 2011, thank you – I look forward to joining you in the stands!

“I’d also like to thank the University of Limerick (and my mother) for encouraging me and accommodating my education over the years. After my degree in Business Studies, I was able to complete an MSc in Business Project Management in 2019.

“I am just about to finish a Professional Diploma in Aircraft Leasing and Finance and hope to graduate in the summer. This wouldn’t have been possible without the help and understanding of the lecturers and University.

“I’m extremely excited for what the next chapter brings and using all the skills and life lessons that my rugby career has given me.”

Munster head of rugby operations and interim head coach Ian Costello said: “We knew Killer had the potential to be a fantastic player for Munster and Ireland when he came into our Academy in 2010.

“He certainly fulfilled that potential and to have played a combined 276 games for Munster and Ireland is an outstanding achievement.

“I know everyone at Ardscoil Rís and UL Bohs have taken huge pride in his accomplishments since he made his Munster debut in 2011.

“Along with being a quality player, he is a great character and will be sorely missed around the HPC.

“I’m sure he will enjoy great success in whatever he chooses to do next and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

IRFU performance director David Humphreys added: “It is never an easy day for a player to hang up their boots, but Dave can look back on his career with immense pride.

“As both a character and a driving force on the field he will be missed, but to play more than 50 times for his country tells you all you need to know about his abilities as a high-class loosehead prop.

“Dave made an enormous contribution to the red of Munster and green of Ireland and he can reflect on playing his part on a successful era for Irish rugby.

“On behalf of everyone in Irish rugby I would like to wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

Kilcoyne’s announcement comes just a week after Munster and Ireland tighthead Stephen Archer announced that he is to retire in the summer at the age of 37 as the province’s most capped player.