AIL awards: Dan Goggin named Division 1A player of season

The former Munster centre Dan Goggin has been named as the Division 1A player of the season at the annual Energia All-Ireland League awards after a superb first season with St Mary’s College. Goggin helped the newly promoted club earn a home semi-final in their first season back in the top flight after a seven-year absence.

As well as his big ball-carrying and try-scoring exploits in his customary position of inside centre, Goggin underlined his value when moving to number eight for his team’s run-in.

The Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year Awards went to Quenton O’Neale of Old Belvedere, the runaway Division 1B champions, and Jason Moreton of Wicklow respectively.

Eilís Cahill from UL Bohemian was awarded the Women’s AIL Player of the Year to augment her match-winning in the last play of the final against Railway Union.

READ MORE

The other divisional players of the year awards went to Nenagh Ormond’s Kevin O’Flaherty in 1B, Instonians’ Bevan Prinsloo in 2A, Wanderers’ Jamie Kavanagh in 2B and Midleton’s JB Du Toit in 2C.

The Energia Possibilities Award went to Lansdowne FC, who recovered from a difficult start to win the Bateman Cup in January, which in turn was the launching pad to their surge into the semi-finals, where they lost 17-15 away to eventual champions Clontarf.

Young Munster’s Cathal Quaid was awarded the Community Hero Award for 2025. Along with many other jobs within the club, Cathal is the minis coach to the under-8s, assistant secretary, and was pivotal in structuring a pathway for the under-21s team for next season.

The Ireland Women’s team head coach Scott Bemand and Women’s Scrum Coach Denis Fogarty, along with the Ireland Men’s and British & Irish Lions Assistant Coaches John Fogarty and Andrew Goodman, were among those in Bective Rangers clubhouse to announce the recipients of the Energia All-Ireland League awards.

Awards & Winners:

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player of the Year 2024/25: Eilís Cahill, UL Bohemian

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year 2024/25: Dan Goggin, St Mary’s College

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Player of the Year 2024/25: Kevin O’Flaherty, Nenagh Ormond

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Player of the Year 2024/25: Bevan Prinsloo, Instonians

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Player of the Year 2024/25: Jamie Kavanagh, Wanderers

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Player of the Year 2024/25: JB Du Toit, Midleton

Energia AIL Coach of the Year Awards

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Coach of the Year 2024/25: Quenton O’Neale, Old Belvedere

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach of the Year 2024/25: Jason Moreton, Wicklow

Energia AIL Community Hero Award

Cathal Quaid, Young Munster

Energia AIL Referee of the Season

Dan Carson

Energia AIL Possibilities Award

Lansdowne FC