Leinster v Northampton: TV details, kick-off times, team news and more

Leinster's James Lowe will be hoping for a solid performance and positive result against Northampton in the Champions Cup semi-final. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Who is playing, when and where?

Leinster are playing against Northampton at 5.30pm on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in the Champions Cup semi-final. In the second semi-final, it is an all-French affair with Bordeaux Bègles playing Toulouse on Sunday at 3pm in Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on RTÉ2, coverage starts at 4.45pm. You can also catch it on Premier Sports, and of course live coverage will be available on The Irish Times website.

How are Leinster looking, and what are their chances?

Leinster have looked very strong in this competition, putting an incredible 114 points past Harlequins and Glasgow Warriors in the last round without conceding a single point. It is hard to be more emphatic than that, but Northampton have scored 97 points in their previous two games in the competition. Last year, the two teams met at the same stage, in Croke Park, and Leinster scraped by 20-17.

Northampton have had a poor season domestically and are seventh in the table, but have England’s halfbacks Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith, while Tommy Freeman is a threat on the wing.

Fin Smith in training. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Are there any tickets left?

There are surprisingly several tickets left for this game at the smaller capacity Aviva Stadium, after selling out Croke Park last time. You can find out more on Ticketmaster, with tickets available at different price points.

What is the team news?

The teams will be updated here when made available.

Leinster look good in advance of the game. RG Snyman is back fit, while Ryan Baird had no reaction to his injury when he played against Scarlets at the weekend in the United Rugby Championship. James Ryan will not make it back in time.

Who will they face in the final?

Good question, that will be a tricky one to call between two outstanding and well-matched French sides. Bordeaux have home advantage, but Toulouse have the European pedigree. The bookies make Toulouse five-point favourites, but both teams would prove a stern test in Cardiff in May.