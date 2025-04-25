Connacht vs Lions preview: Stakes high for both sides in Johannesburg clash

Shayne Bolton has recovered from injury and starts on the Connacht right wing against the Lions. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

URC: Emirates Lions v Connacht, Emirates Airline Park, Saturday, 3.0 – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports

The battle for the BKT URC top eight intensifies in South Africa with a must-win game for both Emirates Lions and Connacht in Johannesburg.

There is little between these two protagonists who both need the victory to give them hope of making the quarter-finals.

Connacht do have the upper hand in that regard. In 12th position, they are currently four points ahead of the South African outfit, but still five points from the top eight. And although they are still to host Edinburgh at Dexcom Stadium, Connacht also face another away trip to Italy for their final fixture. The Lions’ run-in is preferable with home games against Welsh outfits Scarlets and Ospreys.

Thus, this fixture has all the hallmarks of do-or-die, and while the Lions are on a run of four losses, Connacht have suffered three on the trot.

The Irish province, however, showed considerable resilience in their joust with South Africa’s Stormers last weekend, and although losing 34-29 after a final try was denied by the TMO, they picked up two valuable bonus points to maintain their hopes. However, coach Cullie Tucker accepts this test will be incredibly tough in high-altitude territory.

“We are in the land of physicality,” Tucker says. “The Lions are another very physical team, with a strong set-piece, and they have some fantastic individual rugby players.

“They’ll come out smarting no doubt after losing last week at home. They will stretch us, and they will test us. Then you’ve got the altitude on top of that. It will be another incredibly tough test, but the boys are in good spirits.”

Tucker says last weekend’s nail-biter against the Stormers was a test of character which his players passed.

“We weren’t given much chance by the media over here, but the boys put in a great shift. We have got some very good characters who announced themselves and told people who they are. To score a try at the end to win the game and to have it chalked off is pretty frustrating.”

Tucker admits he is now in “game-by-game, minute by minute” territory.

“We’re just making sure we are best prepared for the Lions this weekend, and hopefully we get good a result that keeps us alive,” he says.

Tucker has made six changes from last weekend’s side. South African Shayne Bolton, having recovered from injury, starts on the right wing. There is also added experience and beef in the pack with hooker Dave Heffernan, locks Joe Joyce and Josh Murphy, and number eight Sean Jansen starting, while Matthew Devine takes over at scrumhalf. Hugh Gavin and Eoin de Buitlear, both having recovered from injuries, are named on the bench.

LIONS: Q Horn; R Kriel, H Van Wyk, B Mills, E Van Der Merwe; K Wolhuter, M Van Den Berg; M Naude, J Visagie, A Ntlabakanye; R Schoeman, R Delport; JC Pretorius, R Du Plessis, J Cairns.

Replacements: PJ Botha, SJ Kotze, RF Shoeman, D Landsberg, I Esterhuizen, N Steyn, L Dobela, P Jonker.

CONNACHT: P O’Conor; S Bolton, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, S Jennings; J Carty, M Devine; P Dooley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, J Joyce; C Prendergast (capt), C Oliver, S Jansen.

Replacements: E de Buitlear, J Duggan, S Illo, O Dowling, P Boyle, C Reilly, H Gavin, S Cordero.

Referee: H Davidson (Sco).