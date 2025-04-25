Rónan Kelleher takes Leinster captaincy with Ruben Moloney in line for debut

Ruben Moloney is in line for his senior debut off the bench as Leinster face Scarlets in Cardiff on Saturday evening in the URC (5.15pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2). Irish hooker Rónan Kelleher will captain Leinster for the first time with veteran Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson forming the starting frontrow, Ryan Baird and Brian Deeny behind them in the secondrow.

Alex Soroka and James Culhane continue in the back row after strong showings against Ulster, with Will Connors named at openside flanker after returning from injury.

Academy scrumhalf Fintan Gunne pairs with Ross Byrne in the halfbacks with the Osborne brothers Jamie and Andrew, among the backline players. Jamie moves to inside centre, with Liam Turner on his outside with Jimmy O’Brien and Andrew on the wings.

Ciarán Frawley shifts to full-back for his 99th appearance with Leinster, who have lost just once in all competitions this season.

Ulster's Werner Kok will return to the team to face Sharks. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Meanwhile Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has named his team to take on South African franchise Sharks in their last home game of the regular season at Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm, live on BBC Sport NI, Premier Sports, RTÉ 2).

Former Sharks winger and South African Sevens international Werner Kok returns to the starting line-up to for the first time since January, while Irish centre Stuart McCloskey, also starts after injury prevented him from facing Leinster last weekend.

The departing Alan O’Connor captains the side for his final home match, with Andrew Warwick, Matty Rea and Kieran Treadwell all in line for their farewell appearance in front of home support.

Warwick starts at loosehead prop, alongside hooker Rob Herring and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole in a match that Ulster need to win with just three games of the regular season remaining.

Ireland’s Cormac Izuchukwu starts once again in the second row alongside O’Connor. Nathan Doak is at scrum-half and with Jack Murphy forms the halfback partnership in a shuffled backline following injuries to Michael Lowry and Stewart Moore.

Zac Ward starts on the left wing, with Kok returning to the right and Jacob Stockdale at full-back.

In anticipation of an attritional game up front Murphy has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, with Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Matthew Dalton, Kieran Treadwell and David McCann providing the forward options.

Leinster: C Frawley; A Osborne, L Turner, J Osborne, J O’Brien; R Byrne, F Gunne; C Healy, R Kelleher (C), T Clarkson, R Baird, B Deeny, A Soroka, W Connors, J Culhane. Replacements: G McCarthy, J Boyle, R Slimani, D Mangan, S Penny, C Foley, C Tector, R Moloney.

Ulster: J Stockdale; W Kok, Jude Postlethwaite, S McCloskey, Z Ward; J Murphy, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, C Izuchukwu, M Rea, N Timoney, J McNabney. Replacements: T Stewart, C Reid, S Wilson, M Dalton, K Treadwell, D Shanahan, A Morgan, D McCann.