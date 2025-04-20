Cullie Tucker ‘very proud’ of Connacht’s effort in defeat to Stormers

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu on his way to his third try for the Stormers against Connacht in the BKT United Rugby Championship match at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Photograph: EJ Langner/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

URC: Stormers 34 Connacht 29

Connacht spurned a glorious chance to take a precious URC win in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon, losing an action-packed encounter against the Stormers.

Having done enough to win, Connacht were denied a winning try on review – a cruel end for the visiting side, who had fought all the way despite missing a host of key players. The only consolation for interim head coach Cullie Tucker was this performance was one of real grit, which should have lifted them into the top eight had the try stood.

“Very p ud of our lad’s efforts,” said Tucker. “We kept fighting till the end. We got into the 22 twice in the last four minutes. Their efforts to put themselves in those positions gives us a lot to build on.

“We coughed up a couple [of opportunities]; they took their opportunities, and I think ultimately probably the scrum had a big bearing on the game as well, in terms of the amount of penalties we conceded. So they’re probably the two big areas – whoever won the 22 battle, and areas around our scrum as well.”

Connacht were just two points behind after an entertaining opening half with eight tries scored – four apiece.

Within three minutes of kick-off the home side had bagged their first try through influential outhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who added the conversion. Two minutes later Connacht replied after capitalising on a penalty to touch, and after strong carries from Cian Prendergast, Paul Boyle and Dylan Tierney-Martin, Shane Jennings used his speed to deliver, with Jack Carty adding the extras.

As expected the home side’s strong pack led their charge, with number eight Evan Roos powering over from the back of a scrum. Connacht responded again when Jennings delivered another strong run before Conor Oliver touched down, again converted by Carty.

Connacht players react during the United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Within two minutes the home side struck again – twice as Feinberg-Mngomezulu bagged two tries in seven minutes to complete a first-half hat-trick for a 21-14 lead.

Connacht, however, wrested momentum and control before the break, making it count with two tries. Tierney-Martin showed great leg drive to cross, while a well-worked attack was finished by Jennings, closing the gap to 26-24 at the break.

A loose kick to the backfield led to the next try, the Stormers’ counterattack rewarded when right wing Suleimnan Hartzenburg made the line to extend their lead.

However, Connacht soaked up considerable pressure with Dave Heffernan, Prendergast and Oliver keeping the home side at bay before gaining control. In the 66th minute they delivered a superb try through Josh Murphy to close the gap to 31-29, but the conversion hit the upright.

The hosts, however, extended the lead to 34-29 with a penalty, and although Connacht carved a host of chances thereafter, it was not until the final minutes that replacement Santiago Cordero looked to have delivered a deserved victory. However when the TMO ruled a previous obstruction in the build-up, Connacht were denied what would have been a well-deserved away win.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 2 min: Feinberg-Mngomezulu try, con 7-0; 6: Jennings try, Carty con 7-7; 13: Roos try, Feinberg-Mngomezulu con 14-7; 16: Oliver try, Carty con 14-14; 18: Feinberg-Mngomezulu try, con 21-14; 25: Feinberg-Mngomezulu try 26-14; 35: Tierney Martin try 26-19; 40: Jennings try 26-24. HT 26-24. 47: Hartzenberg try 31-24; 65: Murphy try 31-29; 71: Fei erg-Mngomezulu pen 34-29.

DHL STORMERS: W Gelant; S Hartzenberg, D du Plessis, D Willemse, S Senatla; S Feinberg-Mngomezulu, S Ungerer; A Vermaak, AH Venter, S Sandi; S Moerat (capt), R van Heerden; P de Villiers, M Theunissen, E Roos.

Replacements: B Harris for Sandi (44-54 mins); JJ Kotze for Venter. V Matongo for Vermack, L Nel for Theunissen (all 62); D Fourie for De Villiers 63); P de Wet for Ungerer (68).

CONNACHT: P O’Conor; C Mullins, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, S Jennings; J Carty, B Murphy; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham; O Dowling, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Heffernan for Tierney-Martin (50 mins); J Duggan for Dooley (54); M Devine for Murphy, S Jansen for Boyle (both 58); J Joyce for Dowling, J J ce for Dowling (both 64); Aungier for Bealham (66); S Cordero for Mullins (71).

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Sco).