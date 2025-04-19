St Mary’s seek to continue storming season by toppling Cork Con

Cork Con will have to be at their best to avoid slipping up at St Mary's College in their Division 1A semi-final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The stakes ratchet up in the All-Ireland League on Saturday as the competition shifts from 18 rounds and eight months of league action to the playoffs in all five divisions. In Division 1A only six points separated the top four and there’s little in the way of a form guide judging by previous clashes.

Energia All-Ireland League (all 2.30 unless stated)

Division 1A Semi Finals

St Mary’s College v Cork Constitution, Templeville Road, live on irishrugby+: Promoted St Mary’s have taken the division by storm (witness 13 try-scoring bonus points in 18 games) to earn a home semi-final against the champions.

A single point separated them in the table and ditto in their two meetings; a 27-27 draw at Temple Hill in November and Con’s 30-29 win at Templeville Road in January.

St Mary’s fielded a weakened side in Clontarf a fortnight ago but Mark McHugh is expected to recall key man Conor Dean at outhalf and summer signings Greg Jones and Dan Goggin.

Con make two changes from their 47-45 win over Terenure. Veteran centre Niall Kenneally is restored and, with Mark Donnelly on Munster duty, David Good starts at loosehead. They are seeking to become the first club to retain the AIL title since Shannon in 2006.

Clontarf v Lansdowne, Castle Avenue (4pm) Live on irishrugby+: Emulating Clontarf’s astonishing 49-46 win at the same venue in January will be nigh impossible, as a 12-try rollercoaster was won by Conor Kelly’s penalty with the last kick.

Clontarf are seeking to regain the title they won in 2022 before losing in the final a year later, and with a largely rebuilt side. They tend to be clinical after gaining access to the opposition’s 22, and that January extravaganza was one of five games that they have won with the last play.

They make just one change to the side that sealed a home semi-final by beating St Mary’s a fortnight ago, with Stephen Ryan starting on the left-wing and two players added to their bench as sides are allowed 23-man squads in the knock-out stages.

By contrast, Lansdowne rested most of their frontliners for the win over Garryowen a fortnight ago. Hence, Declan Fassbender recalls 11 players, with Charlie Tector starting at inside centre.

Lansdowne and Clontarf have a recent history of producing spectacular encounters. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Lansdowne, who beat ‘Tarf 26-17 at home back in November, have won eight of their last nine matches as they aim for their first final since 2018. The weather may possibly be more to Clontarf’s liking.

Division 1A/1B Relegation/Promotion

City of Armagh v UCC, Palace Grounds; Nenagh Ormond v Blackrock College, New Ormond Park: City of Armagh surprisingly slipped into ninth in 1A, whereas UCC climbed into fourth in 1B, on the last day. The students include four recent or current Ireland under-20/Munster academy players in Ben O’Connor, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Seán Odogbu and Michael Foy.

Although Nenagh Ormond finished six points above Blackrock, their two wins over them were tight – 38-36 away in September and 21-17 at home three weeks ago. James Blaney is seeking yet another promotion with ‘Rock, who are missing injured Ireland under-20 scrumhalf Oliver Coffey.

Division 1B/2A Relegation/Promotion

Cashel v MU Barnhall, Spafield (2.30pm); Dublin University v Greystones, College Park (2.30pm): Cashel and Barnhall also met in last season’s playoffs, the latter winning by two points in Spafield before losing to Queen’s in the playoff final. Barnhall finished second, one point above Cashel, thanks in part to a 30-17 home win over the Tipperary club in January and two bonus points from a 36-33 loss in the February reverse fixture.

Trinity are trying to avoid successive relegations and will be favourites at home to Greytones, who finished fourth in 2A. Cashel finished just one point above Barnhall.

Division 2A/2B Relegation/Promotion

Dungannon v Clogher Valley, Stevenson Park (2.30pm); Navan v Galwegians, Old Balreask (2.30pm): Navan finished ninth in 2A in their centenary season, and will host Galwegians, who had theirs a year previously, after the Galway club squeezed into fourth in 2B at the end of a fairly luckless campaign in which eight of their nine losses were by a score. Forwards coach Jarrad Butler starts for them, with this season’s Ireland under-20 captain Éanna McCarthy a replacement. Dungannon host Clogher Valley in an Ulster derby after finishing 16 points above them.

League Division 2B/2C Relegation/Promotion

Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park (2.30pm); Skerries v Ballyclare, Holmpatrick (2.30pm): Midleton host Dolphin after finishing three pints above their Cork rivals courtesy in part to a 15-all draw away and an 18-13 win in Towns Park. Skerries have to reset their sights on the playoffs after slipping into ninth on the final day by points difference while Ballyclare are in bonus territory at the end of their first AIL season.