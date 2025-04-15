IRFU raises provincial contribution to national player contracts to 40%

The IRFU has increased the provincial contribution for all national player contracts from 30 to 40 per cent effective from August 1st, 2026. The additional revenue generated by the provincial contributions will be invested by the union into the player development pathways of Connacht, Munster and Ulster.

Leinster will have 11 players on national contracts next season, Connacht have two in Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen, Munster captain Tadhg Beirne is on one, while Ulster have none. Peter O’Mahony’s retirement from professional rugby and Conor Murray’s from Test rugby will see them drop out of the category at the end of this season.

Hansen and Leinster secondrow Joe McCarthy were the most recent beneficiaries of upgraded deals with the IRFU. All 14 players under central contracts with the union have been finalised for next season and in several instances beyond 2026 as well.

IRFU performance director David Humphreys outlined the thinking around the increase in provincial contribution.

“Since last year, we have worked tirelessly with the provinces, players, and our various stakeholders to design a funding model that balances the demands of national and provincial success.

“With a changing landscape, it is critical that we remain flexible in our approach, which is why the provinces will contribute 40 per cent of national player contracts. This adjustment follows our initial commitment in May 2024 to review the funding percentage, ensuring the model remains equitable and financially sustainable for all parties involved.

Tadhg Beirne will be the only Munster player on an IRFU national contract next season. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“As we move forward, it is imperative to maintain a unified approach to grow Irish rugby at every level, from grassroots to elite players. The increase in provincial contributions aligns with our ongoing mission to ensure that Irish rugby remains competitive, both domestically and on the international stage.

“This money will be ring-fenced into funding pathway initiatives in Connacht, Munster, and Ulster. By making this adjustment, we ensure that our model is fair and flexible enough to support the changing needs of both the national and provincial teams. The IRFU will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the updated funding model on an annual basis.

“With rugby’s increasing success across all formats, the union is confident this adjustment will not only help sustain the strength of the national team but will also support long-term growth and competitiveness at provincial level.”

The IRFU also confirmed that Portas, a leading sports management consultancy, will support an organisational efficiency review as part of the strategic ambitions outlined in a five-year plan.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said: “Financial sustainability is a global challenge for the game, and we are not immune to that. Last November when we announced our financial results, it was becoming increasingly clear that in order to invest in and deliver our strategic priorities, we would at some point need to review our programmes.

“We may not be able to continue to do everything that we currently do and deliver on our strategic ambitions. As stewards of the game, it is our responsibility to ensure that we are managing our resources in a way that secures the future and ongoing success of Irish rugby.

“This is not about short-term cuts. It is about ensuring we allocate a sustainable level of investment against strategic priorities to deliver on rugby objectives and is part of the IRFU’s ongoing efforts to adapt to a changing landscape while future-proofing the health and success of the game at every level.”

Ireland’s national contracted players

Bundee Aki (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).