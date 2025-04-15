Cullie Tucker strikes confident tone ahead of Connacht’s South Africa trip

Connacht head to South Africa for two testing URC fixtures with a squad shorn of several key players.

This growing list of injuries is not helping their bid to make the top eight this season with Mack Hansen, Caolin Blade, Bundee Aki, Josh Ioane, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Denis Buckley and Finn Treacy all missing the trip south.

Facing two tough fixtures against the Stormers on Saturday and Lions on April 26th, Connacht are currently 13th in the URC table. However, with just four points separating sixth place and 13th, there remains huge incentive and a victory in South Africa would be huge in closing the gap, depending on results elsewhere.

Connacht coach Cullie Tucker remains optimistic his squad can do the business in what is traditionally a tough environment.

“For us it is about embracing it. It’s a different environment, different challenge. I think we’re well prepared to do what we need to,” he says.

Colm 'Cullie' Tucker has backed some of Connacht's younger players to shine in South Africa. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“I think it’s the nature of the URC this year, all the teams are quality. What are we expecting from the Stormers? Brilliant individual players, their offloading game is very, very impressive, very strong set piece, very strong scrum and they are a very cohesive and attack-minded team. But at the same time, the contact zone, both sides of the ball will be key to the game.

“We’re in the land of physicality now, so we have to power up and be ready for it. They’ve been strong around both sides of a ruck, so we have to be really accurate, really physical there.”

The absence of several key players will give an opportunity to outhalf Seán Naughton, the 20-year-old academy player, and the experienced Jack Carty, who has seen little action this season. It is a tough ask for both players, but Tucker says they have the ability to fit into the Connacht system and “play the kind of rugby we’ve been playing”.

“It’s a great opportunity for the two of them. We’ve backed them hugely. It’s exciting for Seán to be here, and Jack hasn’t played in a while, but we know the quality and experience he brings. He’s an international rugby player, so we’re delighted to have the two 10s here, and we’re looking forward to what they can bring to our attack.”

Despite the different challenge, Tucker insists Connacht will not need a licence to “cut loose”.

“We like to play with tempo, we like to play on top of teams, so we certainly won’t be waiting for the last 10 minutes. You know, that’s been indicative of the way we have played. We don’t wait for the last 10 minutes.

“We’ve had some lulls in games, but I think we’ve started the games very, very well over the last while, put our structures in place and scores points.

The power and pace of the South Africans will test Connacht on both sides of the ball, and Tucker accepts defence will be critical.

“They are a pretty dangerous outfit in general. We have to be so connected defensively, we have to make sure that our one-on one-tackling is exceptional, and I think our scramble defence will have to be very, very good as well. Because, against a team like this, while you want to be connected and you want to stay together all the time, it will stress you. They will make breaks. It’s how we react to those.”

Connacht squad

Forwards: Jack Aungier, Finlay Bealham, Paul Boyle, Eoin de Buitléar, Peter Dooley, Oisín Dowling, Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Sam Illo, Sean Jansen, Joe Joyce, Josh Murphy, Darragh Murray, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast, Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Backs: Shayne Bolton, Jack Carty, Santiago Cordero, Matthew Devine, Cathal Forde, Hugh Gavin, David Hawkshaw, Shane Jennings, Chay Mullins, Ben Murphy, Sean Naughton, Piers O’Conor, Colm Reilly.