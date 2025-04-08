Josh Wycherley likely to start for Munster as they target more away day glory

Jeremy Loughman is to undergo a scan on the hamstring injury which forced his withdrawal after 10 minutes of Munster’s Round of 16 Champions Cup win in La Rochelle last Saturday.

The loosehead will almost certainly miss next Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux Bègles at the Stade Chaban-Delmas (3pm Irish time/4pm local, live on Premier Sports).

“It’s a hamstring,” confirmed defence coach Denis Leamy at the squad’s HPC in the University of Limerick. “Jeremy did his hamstring in a scrum the other day unfortunately. That’s about all we know at this point.”

The likelihood is that Loughman’s replacement in the Stade Deflandre, Josh Wycherley, will start the quarter-final with experienced tighthead John Ryan providing cover, as he has done on a few occasions this season.

There’s better news concerning Thaakir Abrahams, who brilliantly set up Munster’s opening try by Craig Casey against La Rochelle in his first appearance since December and first at fullback. The South African summer signing was replaced due to cramp and, although he sat out training on Tuesday, he is expected to make a full recovery and be available for selection.

Jeremy Loughman: Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

In addition to their returning Irish contingent since the Six Nations, Munster have welcomed back players such as Abrahams, Jean Kleyn and Craig Casey for their last two games, namely the wins against Connacht in Mayo and La Rochelle in the Champions Cup.

“It’s a really huge lift,” said Leamy. “Obviously the boys coming back are very experienced. These are guys who have played an awful lot of international rugby and just to have them back, that calming effect, their ability as players and individuals, but also what they bring to the group. So, you can’t underestimate the returning players and what they’ve given to the group.”

Having to back up last week’s win in the Stade Chaban-Delmas against the second-placed team in the Top 14 next Saturday is a big ask but Leamy also agreed that the squad can lean on past experiences in this coming week.

“The experience is definitely there and it’s something we can always draw on. This group of players have been in difficult places, have won in difficult places.

“It’s about growing all of those different pieces that help you understand the reasons of how you can win and why you can win on away pitches.

“The group is in a confident mood, we obviously won in a difficult place in La Rochelle last weekend but the challenge going to Bordeaux will be even higher again. But it’s one that we are very excited about.”

Denis Leamy: 'This group of players have been in difficult places, have won in difficult places.' Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leamy and the rest of the Munster coaching and playing group were able to watch a potent Bordeaux Bègles run in six tries, and concede five, in their 43-31 Round of 16 home win over Ulster last Sunday.

“Yes I was hugely impressed and, like everyone who has watched them throughout the European Cup, would be really, really impressed by what they’ve done over the last season.

“They’ve got an awful lot of quality rugby players, they’ve got big men, they’ve got a powerful set-piece and their ability to transfer the ball at speed is incredible, and I thought you saw all of that against Ulster.”

Munster still have a long list of players who are sidelined through injury indefinitely, namely Ethan Coughlan (hamstring), Billy Burns (shoulder), Shane Daly (hamstring), Diarmuid Kilgallen (thigh), Mike Haley (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (Achilles), Liam Coombes (chest), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles) and Roman Salanoa (knee).

Bordeaux Bègles have placed tickets on general sale, meaning it will be difficult to gauge how many Munster supporters will attend until match day.

Leamy also confirmed that Chris Boyd, the former Northampton director of rugby, has been back with the province in an advisory capacity for the last two weeks and will remain with them this week before having to return to New Zealand “in the next couple of weeks”.