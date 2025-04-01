‘There isn’t a weak link’: Ulster searching for chink in Bordeaux’s armour ahead of Champions Cup visit

Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell celebrates after the win over the Stormers at Kingspan Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Creeping into the last 16 of the Champions Cup off the back of a solitary win was always going to have consequences and Ulster have known for some time what this amounts to; a last-16 tie at mighty Bordeaux Bègles.

With Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penaud scoring tries for fun, the French side have swept through the pool stages while also project managing a second front in the Top 14, though at least Ulster have some knowledge of what could be coming their way after last December when Bordeaux produced a devastating 20 minutes at Kingspan Stadium to hit the 40-point mark.

That this came six days after Toulouse had managed to register 61 at home against Richie Murphy’s battered squad in a truly grim looking time for the northern province. Though they have recovered somewhat since then, having won their last three URC fixtures (albeit narrowly), there is no mistaking the notion that Ulster will face quite an afternoon at a heaving Stade Chaban-Delmas come Sunday.

Though this has the outward appearance of damage limitation for the visitors, Ulster have made it known that they are going to give this knock-out tie everything they can and tap into an approach which had them leading Bordeaux before Penaud began their unanswered 26-point drive to victory in Belfast during the pool stages.

Damian Penaud scores a try for Bordeaux Bègles during the Champions Cups pool game at Kingspan Stadium in December. Photograph: Peter Morrison/AFP via Getty Images

“They have quality across all positions. There isn’t a weak link,” said assistant coach Jimmy Duffy.

“You’re probably trying to find any angle you can. Players and coaches are very good at manufacturing angles that positively reflect on your group and their abilities, and we see this as a real opportunity.

“It’s knock-out, it’s exactly where every player wants to be.”

Ulster could be making the trip without a trio of backs in Robert Baloucoune and possibly James Hume and Ben Carson.

Baloucoune played his first game of the season in the dramatic win against the Stormers last week but, having claimed Ulster’s first try, was forced off early in the second half due to a hamstring injury.

Hume, meanwhile, was unable to play on Friday due to illness. Both will be assessed this week before a decision is made on their availability for Sunday’s game.

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune is tackled by the Stormers' Brok Harris during the URC game on Sunday. Photograph: Steve Haag Sports/EJ Langner/Inpho

Carson, a late call up for Hume, was also removed early after a collision with Neethling Fouche, who was red carded. The Ulster centre is now awaiting the results from a scan on his back.

Ulster also know that Bordeaux are not just about attacking flair as they possess huge power up front, an area Duffy has to manage if the visitors are to find a way of profiting.

“[It’s] a brilliant stadium, brilliant place, massive club with huge history. I think they’ve 25 to 30 internationals in the squad. [They have] a big forward pack, so a massive challenge,” he said.

“Minimising those opportunities for them to hurt us is crucial as is making sure when we do get our opportunities, we’re accurate.

“It’s European Cup rugby; we’re really looking forward to getting over there and showing up.”