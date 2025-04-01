Munster’s Peter O’Mahony returns to full training ahead of Champions Cup trip to La Rochelle

Munster's Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne during a squad training session at University of Limerick on Tuesday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Peter O’Mahony has returned to full training with Munster this week making it likely that he will be available Saturday’s Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against La Rochelle.

The former Munster captain has been sidelined since the Six Nations and last played for his province in their Champions Cup defeat away to Northampton in January.

On foot of him returning to training with the province, Munster stated his availability for Saturday’s game will be determined “based on how he gets through the week’s training.”

John Hodnett was replaced during last weekend’s win URC win over Connacht due to a thigh contusion and his availability will also be determined later in the week.

Munster should also have Thaakir Abrahams back in the selection mix after he returned to training last week while Craig Casey, Oli Jager, Jean Kleyn and Niall Scannell all returned from injury for last Saturday’s trip to MacHale Park and came through the game with no issues.

Munster have appealed the red card received by Alex Nankivell for a clear-out on Connacht captain Cian Prendergast and Independent Disciplinary Panel will meet on Wednesday to consider the appeal.

The following players remain unavailable due to injury: Billy Burns (shoulder), Shane Daly (hamstring), Diarmuid Kilgallen (thigh), Mike Haley (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (Achilles), Liam Coombes (chest), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles), Roman Salanoa (knee).