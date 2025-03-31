Rónan Kelleher in race against time for Leinster’s Champions Cup game against Harlequins

Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher will step up his rehab this week, hoping to be available for Leinster’s Champions Cup game against Harlequins this weekend.

Leo Cullen’s side will face the English club in their Round of 16 fixture at Croke Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

In a squad update on Monday, following their 10-7 win over the Sharks in the URC at the weekend, Leinster Rugby said a final call will be made on Kelleher’s availability for the game against Harlequins towards the end of the week.

Kelleher has been managing a neck injury which impacted his availability during the Six Nations.

Alex Soroka, who featured prominently in Leinster’s win in Durban, is following the graduated return to play protocols and will also be assessed in the run up to Saturday, while backrow Will Connors will be unavailable after picking up a shoulder injury during the game.

Scrumhalf Cormac Foley, meanwhile, has returned to full training having recovered from injury and loosehead prop Michael Milne will also be available having come through the game against the Sharks with no issue.

No further updates were given on Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy, Rob Russell and James Culhane.

Champions Cup, Round of 16: Leinster v Harlequins, Croke Park, Saturday, 3pm; Live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 2.