Cork Con seal their place as Division 1A play-off contenders with win over Ballynahinch

The make-up of the Division 1A play-off contenders has been decided with a round to spare after results contrived to ensure St Mary’s, Clontarf, Cork Constitution and Lansdowne will contest the semi-finals.

Cork Con sealed their place thanks to a 28-5 win in a tough, hard encounter at Ballynahinch which ended the home side’s play-off hopes. Con had first use of a swirling wind and led 14-5 at half time thanks to tries by lock Eoin Quilter and tight head Luke Masters. Entering the final quarter, scrumhalf Adam Maher rewarded sustained pressure, and a try five minutes from time by the Ireland Clubs captain Jack Kelleher sealed a bonus point.

That also sealed a play-off place ahead of next Saturday’s concluding game at home to Terenure, who suffered a fourth defeat in a row at home by 20-12 to Young Munster. A try by Evan O’Connell gave “Munsters” a 7-5 lead at half time after playing into the wind, and two second half-tries by another Munster player, Shay McCarthy, secured the win.

St Mary’s ensured their semi-final place with a 40-12 win at home to City of Armagh and unexpectedly went top by dint of Garryowen’s gritty 19-18 win at home to Clontarf. Gordon Wood scored tries in either half as the Light Blues recovered from a 13-7 deficit to win through a Mikey Veale try converted by Dylan Hicks. Despite this Garryowen’s relegation was mathematically confirmed.

Clontarf now need to beat St Mary’s at home next Saturday to ensure a home semi-final or else they could be overtaken by Cork Con.

UCD remain two points adrift of City of Armagh in the relegation play-off place after their 25-7 loss at home to in-form Lansdowne, and have the tougher last game away to Young Munster, whereas Armagh host Ballynahinch.

Nenagh Ormond sealed a home semi-final in the 1B play-offs with 21-17 win over third-placed Blackrock, who next host fourth-placed Old Wesley, while UCC could overtake the losers at home to champions Old Belvedere.

Shannon’s 1B status hangs by a thread after their 34-5 loss to Old Wesley. The nine-time champions sit tenth and last, and trail Highfield and Trinity by five points ahead of next Saturday’s last round when Shannon host Queen’s, Highfield go to Naas and Trinity entertain Nenagh.

Greystones overtook Corinthians on points difference in the final 2A play-off place by dint of beating the Galway side 45-15 at home.

Wanderers secured the 2B title and promotion with a 42-7 home win over Clogher Valley, while Midleton will take a two-point lead into the final round ahead of Enniscorthy atop 2C.

Energia AIL results, Division 1A

Ballynahinch 5 Cork Con 28

Garryowen 19 Clontarf 18

St Mary’s Col. 40 City of Armagh 12

Terenure Col. 12 Young Munster 20

UCD 7 Lansdowne 25

Division 1B

Highfield RFC 7 UCC Rugby 45

Nenagh Ormond 21 Blackrock Col. 17

Old Belvedere 36 Dublin Uni. 18

Old Wesley 34 Shannon RFC 5

Queen’s Uni. 26 Naas 15

Division 2A

Ballymena 38 Instonians 21

Banbridge 8 Cashel RFC 38

Buccaneers 26 MU Barnhall 69

Greystones 45 Corinthians 15

Old Crescent 16 Navan 14

Division 2B

Dungannon 22 Sligo 22

Galwegians 23 Rainey RFC 17

Malone 47 Malahide 19

UL Bohemian 32 Skerries 10

Wanderers 42 Clogher Valley 7

Division 2C

Bruff 17 Monkstown 20

Enniscorthy 30 Ballyclare RFC 29

Midleton 39 Belfast Harl. 17

Omagh Acad. 26 Dolphin 29

Tullamore 20 Clonmel 22

Women’s All Ireland League

Ballincollig 29 Galwegians 20

Wicklow 66 Tullow 12

Cooke 7 Suttonians 24

Old Belvedere 5 Railway Union 31

UL Bohemian 19 Blackrock College 7