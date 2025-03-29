Frustrated Connacht look to bounce back quick ahead of Cardiff visit

Of all the ones that have got away from Connacht this season, this will probably hurt the most.

On the balance of play, they couldn’t necessarily claim this was a game they should have won but given they played 55 minutes against 14 players, which also included 10 minutes against 13, and were showcasing themselves in front of a record 27,870 at MacHale Park, they really ought to have registered an overdue first interpro win of the season.

Cullie Tucker, who is heading the Connacht coaching ticket while Peter Wilkins is on sick leave, admitted he and his side were “very disappointed” after the 30-24 loss in Castlebar.

“Disappointment and frustration are the big things but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves for too long. We have a huge game again next week,” said Tucker, referencing their Challenge Cup game against Cardiff in Galway next Saturday.

“We have to review it hard, take the learning and move on. It’s a frustrated, disappointed dressingroom for sure.”

Their stirring last quarter comeback, in a sense, only added to their frustration.

“We looked very dangerous when out attack was flowing,” added Tucker. “I thought we were a bit too inaccurate in our ruck, with some dropped balls in the first half that cost us. Conditions were very difficult but once we got into our flow at times in the second half we looked very good and very dangerous.”

Encouragingly, he confirmed Cian Prendergast was recovering well in hospital after taking a knock in the first half.

“He’s OK. He’s in hospital at the moment getting checked out. So far, so good is my understanding and hopefully that continues. It’s a tough sight to see for anyone, but I was talking to his Dad afterwards and he [Cian] was speaking, so, so far, so good.”

Back on the field, the introduction of Matty Devine and JJ Hanrahan in the 54th minute sparked Connacht to life. Asked if he might have brought them on for the start of the second half, Tucker said: “No, I think the wind being such a factor, Bladey scored a try just after half time, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to get some flow into our game.

“Josh can be very good at 10. They made a great impact ion the game, which was brilliant, but I thought we got them one early enough in the second half.”

Despite the frustrating result, Tucker took the opportunity to commend the crowd for adding to a historic day for Connacht Rugby.

“The atmosphere was incredible today ... It was a special day, I’m just disappointed we couldn’t deliver a result.

“The Mayo people are incredible. Even last night when we came up and around then place yesterday – the welcome we got, the conversations, the excitement around was very visible.

“I think it was an incredible occasion, and it shows there’s great strength in the province in terms of rugby.”

He added he is hopeful Connacht will see long-term benefits from the occasion. “One move like that, 27,000 people and the spread of the tickets was across all five counties. The demand is there and I thought the energy they brought to the game was fantastic.”

Asked if qualifying for the URC play-offs and next season’s Champions Cup was now beyond Connacht, Tucker vowed: “We’ll keep fighting to the death. Simple as that.”