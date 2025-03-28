Mack Hansen to start at fullback For Connacht against Munster at MacHale Park

Connacht’s Mack Hansen has played the majority of his rugby on the wing for club and country. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Mack Hansen, one of four returning Ireland internationals, has been named at fullback, for Connacht’s history making URC fixture against Munster in Castlebar.

The 27-year-old has played the majority of his rugby on the wing for club and country but has plenty of experience in the 15-jersey dating back to his days in Australia. It enables Cullie Tucker, standing in for Pete Wilkins who is ill, to play a couple of hugely promising wings in Chay Mullins and former Pres Bray pupil Finn Treacy.

Another outstanding prospect, Hugh Gavin, gets a start in midfield alongside Bundee Aki and his duel with Tom Farrell will be fascinating to watch. Up front Jordan Duggan has won the starting rights at loosehead prop while Finlay Bealham returns from Ireland duty, while it’ll be a proud day for Ballina native and hooker Dave Heffernan.

Cian Prendergast is also back from Ireland camp to lead the team and forms a hard-working and tough breakaway unit alongside Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen. There is plenty of quality on the bench too with Matthew Devine, a young player of interest. The game is a sell-out.

Munster make five changes to the side that faced Glasgow Warriors last week, including the return from injury of Craig Casey. Captain Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley and Calvin Nash all start as they return from international duty. Replacement Conor Murray is also back from Ireland camp and is set for his landmark 200th Munster appearance.

Munster’s Conor Murray is set to win his 200th cap with the province. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Murray will become just the 15th player to reach the landmark and has also played 125 times for Ireland and earned eight Test caps for the British & Irish Lions. Casey and Oli Jager are named in the starting XV while Springbok Jean Kleyn is back. Casey makes his first appearance since December with Kleyn in line for his first game since October.

Talented academy fullback Ben O’Connor makes a fifth successive start in a back three that also comprises Nash and Seán O’Brien; the latter has scored three tries in two appearances since returning from injury earlier this month. Peter O’Mahony is unavailable after picking up a knock in training.

Meanwhile, Ireland Under-20 international Alan Spicer is set to make his Leinster debut off the bench against the Sharks in Kings Park (5.15pm). The 6’10″ secondrow prospect missed the Under-20 Six Nations through injury. Fintan Gunne gets a first start.

Leo Cullen has made eight changes from the side that lost to the Bulls. Gunne recently signed his first senior contract with Leinster, has made 11 appearances so far in his career, all as a replacement. He will partner Ciaran Frawley at halfback while there is a new centre combination in Liam Turner and Charlie Tector.

Cian Healy starts at loosehead, alongside John McKee and Thomas Clarkson while Diarmuid Mangan is joined by Brian Deeny in the second row. Will Connors continues in the number seven shirt after his Player of the Match performance at Loftus Versfeld, with captain Deegan and Alex Soroka completing the back row.Lee Barron, Michael Milne and Rory McGuire provide the front row cover from the bench, with Scott Penny joining the uncapped Spicer among the replacements. Oliver Coffey, Byrne and Henry McErlean provide the backline cover.

Connacht: Mack Hansen; Chay Mullins, Hugh Gavin, Bundee Aki, Finn Treacy; Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen. Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle, Matthew Devine, JJ Hanrahan, Santiago Cordero.

Munster: Ben O’Connor; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (C); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Ruadhán Quinn, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen.

Leinster: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, L Turner, C Tector, A Osborne; C Frawley, F Gunne; C Healy, J McKee, T Clarkson; D Mangan, B Deeny; A Soroka, W Connors, M Deegan. Replacements: L Barron, M Milne, R McGuire, A Spicer, S Penny, O Coffey, R Byrne, H McErlean.