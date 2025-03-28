Fifth-place Terenure host dangerous Young Munster side at Lakelands Park

Ballynahinch's Conor McKee scoring a try against St Mary's College in an Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A game at Templeville Road, Dublin, on March 22nd, 2025. Photograph: Nick Elliot/Inpho

Rarely if ever have six teams still been in the hunt for play-off places entering the penultimate round of the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A, but seldom has there been such an unpredictable and competitive top flight.

Nowhere are the stakes higher than at Ballymacarn Park where the champions Cork Con go into the last two rounds in third place on 52 points but sit only six points ahead of Ballynahinch in sixth.

The home side have Ireland club internationals Conor Rankin, George Pringle, Mark Best and captain Bradley Luney all available, while Conor McKee has been released by Ulster, with Luney moving from 8 to lock.

After three successive defeats and a spate of departures, injuries and Leinster absentees, Terenure, in fifth on 48 points and also in must-win mode, host a dangerous Young Munster side at Lakelands Park.

READ MORE

After losing outhalf Conor McKeon to a broken leg in last week’s defeat on the Aviva back pitch, Aran Egan shifts to 10 and Adam La Grue to 15, and Terenure do welcome back tow familiar faces in centre Peter Sylvester and winger Caolan Dooley for their first appearances of the season.

Sylvester has been living in Miami this season, while Dooley, man of the match when ‘Nure won the final two seasons ago, also went to the US last season and has recovered from a neck injury which required an operation.

Lansdowne, the form team in 1A since winning the Bateman Cup in early January, sit fourth on 51 points ahead of their trek to relegation threatened UCD, who are in the relegation play-off spot and trail City of Armagh by two points.

Lansdowne are unchanged, while UCD are far from loaded with their Leinster academy players, albeit they do welcome back centre Ben Brownlee, are fighting for their 1A lives and have been something of a bogey side for Lansdowne over the years.

Clontarf and St Mary’s, in first and second place on 60 and 58 points, are sitting comparatively pretty. After a highly effective rebuilding job over the last two seasons, a settled and established way of playing which revolves around their power game, Clontarf are guaranteed a semi-final spot, and any kind of win at doomed Garryowen will ensure a home semi-final.

True, they are still missing the Soroka brothers, who are with Leinster in South Africa, and Garryowen did end their 14-match losing streak away to City of Armagh last weekend and also welcome back Brian Gleeson. But Connor Fahy is in midfield after his Under-20 Six Nations campaign and it will be a major surprise if Clontarf don’t do enough to earn an advantageous and covetous semi-final at Castle Avenue.

In their return to the 1A after a seven-year absence St Mary’s need only a point to ensure their place in the play-offs, and a win against City of Armagh in Templeville Road will also ensure them of a home semi-final.

In 1B, Old Wesley and UCC are battling for the last promotion play-off place, while their opponents, Shannon and Highfield, are in a relegation dogfight with Trinity, away to the new champions Old Belvedere. Corinthians travel to Greystones in a game with repercussions for the 2A play-offs.

This weekend’s fixtures

Women’s Six Nations

Sunday, March 30th

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 3pm

U18 Boys Schools International

Saturday, March 29th

Ireland Schools v England Schools, The Mardyke, Saturday, 5.30pm

BKT URC

Friday, March 28th

Ulster v DHL Stormers

Saturday, March 29th

Connacht v Munster, Hastings Insurance McHale Park, 2.30pm

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Leinster, Kings Park, 5.15pm

Energia All-Ireland League

Men’s Division 1A

All matches Saturday, March 29th, at 2.30pm unless stated

Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park

Garryowen v Clontarf, Dooradoyle

St Mary’s College v City of Armagh, Templeville Road

Terenure College v Young Munster, Lakelands Park

UCD v Lansdowne, Belfield

Division 1B

Highfield v UCC, Woodleigh Park

Nenagh Ormond v Blackrock College, New Ormond Park

Old Belvedere v Dublin University, Ollie Campbell Park

Old Wesley v Shannon, Energia Park

Queens v Naas, Dub Lane

Division 2A

Ballymena v Instonians, Eaton Park

Banbridge v Cashel, Rifle Park

Buccaneers v MU Barnhall, Dubarry Park

Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr Hickey Park

Old Crescent v Navan, Takumi Park

Division 2B

Dungannon v Sligo, Stevenson Park

Galwegians v Rainey, Crowley Park

Malone v Malahide, Gibson Park

UL Bohemian v Skerries, UL4G

Wanderers v Clogher Valley, Merrion Road

Division 2C

Bruff v Monkstown, Kilballyowen Park

Enniscorthy v Ballyclare, Alcast Park

Midleton v Belfast Harlequins, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals v Dolphin, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Tullamore v Clonmel, Spollanstown

Women’s Division

Saturday, March 29th (5pm unless stated)

Ballincollig v Galwegians, Tanner Park, 3pm

Wicklow v Tullow, Ashtown Lane, 3pm

Cooke v Suttonians, Shaws Bridge

Old Belvedere v Railway Union, Ollie Campbell Park

UL Bohemian v Blackrock College, Annacotty

Energia All-Ireland League women’s qualifying playoffs

All matches Sunday, March 30th, at 2.30pm

Tuam v Ennis/Kilrush, Garraun Park

MU Barnhall v Enniskillen, Parsonstown