RG Snyman signs one-year extension to stay at Leinster

RG Snyman has agreed to a one-year extension with Leinster, the province have announced.

The South African lock has enjoyed a successful season with the Irish province so far, avoiding the injuries that blighted his time at Munster, making 14 appearances across the URC and Champions Cup, scoring four tries.

The Springbok had been open around his desire to stay in Ireland for a sixth season, having become settled in the country since joining Munster in 2020.

The 30-year-old has won two World Cups for South Africa, and is known for his powerful ball-carrying ability. At Munster, he won the URC Championship in 2023, but played just 20 games in four years at Thomond Park.