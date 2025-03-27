For the 23-man match-day squad who will represent Connacht in the heartland of Mayo Gaelic football this coming Saturday, they are the chosen ones. And for some among them, playing against Munster at a sold-out MacHale Park (kick-off 2.30) has a particular resonance.

Take Caolin Blade. The 30-year-old Connacht scrumhalf is steeped in Gaelic games.

“Yeah, I was heavily involved in GAA. I played hurling and football. I’m from Monivea so we’ve a football club called Monivea Abbey and a hurling club called Abbeyknockmoy. I played both until I was 19/20. I played intermediate hurling for the Abbeyknockmoy adult team and played football up until minor level.

“I’ve been around GAA all my life. All my best friends are really heavily involved in GAA so I follow GAA as much as I follow rugby. It’s still a massive part of my life.”

His rugby career has taken him to various parts of the world. In his debut season of 2014-15 Blade played in Exeter, Bayonne and La Rochelle, and over the ensuing 11 seasons his 205-game career for Connacht has taken him to France, Italy, England, Wales, Scotland and South Africa, where he also won the last of his three caps for Ireland.

Whatever about his young dreams playing Gaelic, he could never have imagined playing in Mayo and, what’s more, never has.

“No, definitely not. I wouldn’t even have thought I’d be playing anywhere else but in the Dexcom. But look, I’m so excited. I’ve actually never been to MacHale Park. As much as I follow GAA, I’ve never strayed too far from Pearse Stadium, so I can’t wait to get up there on Friday for the Captain’s Run and see it. Yeah, I’m really looking forward to the weekend.”

Blade arrives at Swansea.com Stadium for last Sunday's game. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

To help familiarise the Connacht squad with their new environs at the weekend, and to add to the week’s novelty value for Blade, the Mayo manager Kevin McStay generously took a break from preparing his squad for next Sunday’s National Football League Division One final against Kerry at Croke Park so as to made a presentation to them last Tuesday morning.

“I’d never met him before. He spoke to us just giving us a bit of history and where he is from, and MacHale Park and Mayo obviously. As a Galway man I was a bit reserved,” said Blade with a wry grin.

“Nah, I was delighted. It was very interesting and he just said our home at the weekend is MacHale Park and he made us feel extremely excited and extremely welcomed to go up to Mayo,” admitted Blade. Grinning again, he added: “Especially as a Galway man.”

The flip side is that that Connacht let the occasion overtake the match.

“Of course it’s going to be a huge occasion but I think when you’re in the thick of it here with us, we haven’t really thought that far,” said Blade.

“I suppose we can enjoy while it’s happening and maybe enjoy it after, but at the moment it’s working hard in here.”

Yes, this has an importance in its own right. Connacht and Munster are in the thick of the 11-team peloton behind the top four, still chasing one of the remaining four play-off spots. Connacht sit 12th in the URC table on 31 points, just three behind Munster in sixth.

Caolin Blade fends off a Canan Moodie challenge in a Connacht v Vodacom Bulls URC match at Dexcom Stadium in November. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

As a province, Connacht share boundaries with all of their provincial rivals and aside from the bragging rights that come with an interpro derby, the rivalry with Munster has a particular edge – witness Blade’s description of it.

“They’re our closest neighbours and probably our biggest rivals. So, it’s going to be a huge game, an interpro, a must-win for us, a must-win for them. If we beat them we potentially go ahead of them; if they beat us they stay ahead.

“So, to be doing it in Castlebar in MacHale Park in front of 26,000 people, if you’re not getting excited for this you’re doing something wrong.”

Of course, there are Mayomen in the squad (as well as the Connacht CEO Willie Ruane, a former full-back with Ballina and Connacht), most obviously hooker Dave Heffernan, also from Ballina.

“Heff is quite reserved. To be honest, I don’t know does Heff even watch football. He might make out he does.”

Blade was then interrupted by the Connacht captain Cian Prendergast.

Caolin Blade and Conor Murray in Kings Park Stadium, Durban, last July Ireland when Ireland beat the Springboks 25-24. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“If they get to a semi-final, Heff might come out of the woodwork. In fairness, Harry West in the academy would have a lot to say about Mayo.”

Blade added: “A few of the New Zealanders that have come over have taken a fancy to Mayo and they’ve all bought jerseys. I know Shamus Hurley-Langton has one, I know Bundee has one, I know Jarrad Butler when he was here had one. So, they might have some affiliation with Mayo.

“But I won’t be putting on a Mayo jersey yet,” he said, smiling once more.

Would he root for Mayo if they were the last Connacht team standing?

“Oh yeah, I would, yeah.”

“Would you actually?” wondered Prendergast.

Blade grinned one more time.

“I have to say that.”