More than novelty at play as Connacht ready themselves for landmark game at MacHale Park

Back in November 2011, Connacht made their home debut in what was then known as the Heineken Cup. The dice had always been loaded against them since their foundation in 1885 and this had continued into the pro era. For the previous 16 seasons – as the competition’s popularity soared in the other three provinces – Connacht had been on the outside looking in. Finally, they were dining at European rugby’s top table for the first time and, what’s more, on this expectant night in Galway they were hosting the ultimate aristocrats of French rugby.

President Michael D Higgins, then taoiseach Enda Kenny, Trevor Brennan and other VIPs and celebrities were all in attendance, and Guy Noves paid Connacht the compliment of bringing a full-strength side before speaking glowingly of his team’s experience in Galway after the game.

Captained by the great Thierry Dusautoir, who a few weeks later would be honoured as World Player of the Year, the then four-time winners were sprinkled with star dust and quietened the crowd with a 36-10 win, Lionel Beauxis kicking 17 points.

Temporary seating increased the Sportsground’s capacity for the match and the attendance was 9,120, which remains Connacht’s record home attendance in their 140-year history. That is until next Saturday, when a 26,000-plus capacity will pack MacHale Park in Castlebar for Connacht’s URC match against Munster.

This will be the second largest mobilisation of Connacht’s Green Army in 140 years as well. Back in 2016, the province qualified for their first ever major final by beating Glasgow 16-11 at the Sportsground (with 7,800 in attendance) a day after Leinster had beaten Ulster 30-18 at the RDS.

The following Saturday in Murrayfield, the final was attended by 34,550. Yet, despite Leinster fans having an extra day’s notice to plan for the final in Edinburgh, Connacht supporters resourcefully travelled by planes, trains and automobiles to such an extent that they outnumbered those clad in blue.

There must have been 20,000-plus from the west to roar on Connacht to their fully deserved 20-10 win on the western province’s greatest day. It demonstrated the desire to be in attendance when one group of supporters are hungry for success and the others are, well, more used to it.

All of this serves to put next Saturday’s landmark day for Connacht Rugby in some kind of perspective, for it isn’t just the scale of the ticket sales that is striking, it’s also the speed with which they were bought.

Back on December 23rd, Connacht announced their home derby against Munster on March 29th would be moved to Castlebar. On January 8th, the province offered their 3,000-4,000 season ticket holders first access to match tickets. Two days later, they granted early access to those supporters who had registered interest on their website before putting the remainder on sale the following Monday.

The number who had expressed interest had surpassed expectations, meaning Connacht had to keep back almost 3,000 for the public sale on January 13th. They were snapped up within an hour. That’s 26,000-plus tickets gone within four working days, and this is almost treble Connacht’s all-time record attendance.

No doubt there’s a huge novelty factor at work. Something about Connacht moving a derby against Munster to a GAA stadium in Mayo captured the imagination of supporters in the province. The rapid sale of tickets probably also underlines the extent to which Mayo sports people support their teams.

The 2.30pm kick-off makes return trips for supporters from all five counties more feasible and while Galway-based fans might have to travel an hour or so more than normal, Castlebar is more accessible for supporters based in Roscommon, Sligo and, last but not least, the good people of Leitrim.

Connacht also cleverly pitched their ticket pricing in line with the GAA, ranging from €5 for children to €20 for adults. Hence, it is likely to be quite a family atmosphere, with thousands of those in the crowd probably attending their first rugby match ever. So, while next Saturday ought to boost Connacht’s coffers, it should also be an investment in their future.

The one caveat is the prospect of 26,000-plus supporters descending on Castlebar from the five counties of Connacht, especially if the majority opt for ‘Irish’ punctuality. To counter this, and in the hope that 20,000 won’t arrive at 2pm, à la some French Top 14 grounds, MacHale Park will be open from 12.30pm, as will food and drink outlets, with on-field prematch games from two hours before kick-off as well as some pyrotechnics.

No matter what way you look at it, next Saturday in MacHale Park is a truly historic occasion with ‘wow’ factor. It’s Connacht’s first professional game outside Galway or Athlone, not to mention the first rugby match in the 95-year history of MacHale Park.

No doubt the stars aligned to make all this possible, further underlining how the GAA’s decision to open the gates of Croke Park to rugby, and then other grounds around the country, has been transformative in the story of Irish sport.

Most likely Connacht were moved to explore the possibility of doing this and so begin negotiations with the IRFU due to the ongoing redevelopment of the Sportsground, which has restricted this season’s capacity at the Galway ground.

Again, to put next Saturday’s attendance into perspective, when the refurbishment of the Sportsground is completed the capacity will be around 12,000. That looks perfectly pitched to accommodate big games but who knows, while this game might well be a first, maybe it won’t be a last.

By the by, it’s also a huge game in Connacht’s season, and the same is true for Munster, in the race for a top eight play-off place. Every Connacht player will want to be a part of it. Bundee Aki is a legend in Galway and one of his virtuoso big-game displays could expand this status. The ‘Bundee Burger’ could reach new parts of Connacht.

