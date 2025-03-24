Cork Con reviewing incident at end of Young Munster match as IRFU investigates

Cork Constitution say they are conducting a review to establish exactly what happened immediately after the final whistle in Saturday's All-Ireland League game against Munster. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

The All-Ireland League champions Cork Constitution are “conducting a full internal review” into an incident at the end of Saturday’s Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A match between Young Munster and Cork Constitution at Tom Clifford Park. The IRFU is also aware of the post-match incident and is investigating the matter with a view to having a disciplinary hearing this week.

Videos of the incident have been posted on WhatsApp groups and show that after the full-time whistle in Con’s 30-23 win, with Young Munster having been held up over the line in the game’s last play, about a dozen players from both sides were involved in a scuffle close to the side of the pitch. A spectator behind the perimeter fence then appears to throw coffee or tea from a plastic cup in the direction of the players.

A Young Munster player alleged that the liquid was thrown at his lower back, tempers increased and the pushing between the players intensified. Allegations were aired concerning a few spectators among the estimated 800-1,000 crowd that attended the Munster derby.

Referee Keane Davison and his assistants vainly attempted to restore calm. There did not appear to be any punches or kicks, and no red cards were issued.

Cork Con have issued a statement saying: “Cork Constitution F.C. is aware of an incident after a match against Young Munster on Saturday, 22nd March. The club is currently conducting a full internal review into the incident. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and will take appropriate action in line with our disciplinary procedures.

“We wish to acknowledge the strong relationship between Cork Constitution and Young Munster, and we remain in contact with their representatives as we address this matter.

“As this is an ongoing review, we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Both clubs are also co-operating with the IRFU in accordance with the union’s processes on such matters, with a disciplinary hearing likely to be conducted this week.

With just two rounds remaining in the regular season, Con’s win moved them into third place behind Clontarf and St Mary’s, who are well placed to earn home semi-finals, while Lansdowne complete the top four. Terenure are in fifth and Ballynahinch in sixth, with both still in the play-off picture.

Young Munster sit seventh and the loss mathematically ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.