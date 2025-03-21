Ulster look to elbow their way into URC playoff contention with a defeat of Dragons

URC: Dragons v Ulster, Rodney Parade, Saturday, 5.15 – Live Premier Sports 2

Though both sides have found this season quite the struggle, there is still considerable market value to be chased by Ulster who can at least harbour ambitions of elbowing their way through a congested field into the URC’s top eight.

Though a lowly 14th, the misfiring northern province are still within touching distance of the playoffs and the mood music more than suggests they are intent on chasing down knock-out rugby in the league with six rounds remaining.

That Ulster are even in this position says much for what has been a highly challenging and disappointing first full campaign with Richie Murphy at the helm. Their hopes of staging some form of late recovery will also have to manoeuvre through a Champions Cup last 16 trip to Bordeaux coming their way next month.

While Ulster potentially missing out on the URC’s playoffs would be a new low for the already damaged-looking optics at the Kingspan Stadium, the Dragons have, even by their lacklustre standards, trawled new depths this season thanks to one league win in 12 which has seen them hopelessly adrift at the foot of the table, Zebre being 17 points ahead of them.

As such, Ulster are expected to take what they need from Rodney Parade which, if achieved, will allow them put back-to-back wins together for only the second time from their fixture list following on from limping through against the Scarlets at the start of the month.

Murphy has made three changes to the side which left it late to defeat the west Wales region in Belfast three weeks ago, with Nathan Doak starting after being benched but coming on to kick the winning conversion of Alan O’Connor’s try, Tom O’Toole in for Scott Wilson and David McCann for Matty Rea.

It means that James McNabney, who impressed against the Scarlets, gets another chance to shine in a side that, on paper at least, looks in reasonable shape with Ireland squad members Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring all good to go.

There is a notable presence on the bench, John Cooney returning from injury the week that his already much rumoured move to Brive was finally revealed.

Though the Dragons have Wales squad members Aaron Wainwright, Elliott Dee and Rhodri Williams back while Harrison Keddie returns from injury, Ulster have better form and greater cause. The visitors may even find a way to earn themselves only a fourth try bonus point.

DRAGONS: H Anderson; R Dyer, J Westwood, A Owen (capt), A Hewitt; W Reed, R Williams; R Martinez, E Dee, C Coleman; M Screech, G Nott; S Lewis-Hughes, H Keddie, A Wainwright.

Replacements: B Coghlan, D Kelleher-Griffiths, P Latu, S Cummins, T Basham, D Blacker, J Thomas, J Rosser.

ULSTER: S Moore; M Lowry, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Murphy, N Doak; C Reid, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor (capt), M Dalton; D McCann, N Timoney, J McNabney.

Replacements: J Andrew, S Crean, S Wilson, K Treadwell, R Crothers, J Cooney, A Morgan, Z Ward.

Referee: G Colby (SARU).