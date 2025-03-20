Amee-Leigh Costigan to captain Ireland as team is named to face France in Six Nations

Amee-Leigh Costigan will captain Ireland for the first time in a Test match in Saturday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations opener against France at the Kingspan Stadium (Kick-off 1pm).

Head Coach Scott Bemand has made just four changes to the starting team from Ireland’s last game when their 26-14 win over the USA secured a third place finish in WXV1.

Anna McGann comes in on the right wing for the retired Eimear Considine while Eve Higgins, who was on the bench against the USA, starts in midfield, and likewise Dannah O’Brien returns at outhalf.

The only change in the pack sees Ruth Campbell, another replacement in that Z+WXV1 finale, makes her Championship debut in the second-row.

With Edel McMahon returning to the match-day squad on the bench, Costigan (nee Murphy-Crowe) will captain Ireland for the first time, having previously led the 7s team. Although Sam Monaghan will miss the tournament and Beibhinn Parson is still sidelined after suffering a second broken leg within four months last December, the prolific winger is expected back at some point in this championship.

Furthermore, the squad has been boosted by Stacey Flood’s recovery from an ankle injury she suffered six weeks ago and which required an operation to take her place at fullback against the French.

Bemand has also shuffled around Ireland’s backrow of Brittany Hogan, now at blindside flanker, Erin King, the World Rugby Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year who makes her Six Nations debut at openside, and Aoife Wafer at eight.

Interestingly, in a bid to counter France’s power game, Bemand has switched to a 6-2 split on the bench with Cliodhna Moloney, Siobhan McCarthy, Christy Haney, Grace Moore and Fiona Tuite joined by the returning McMahon, while Aoibheann Reilly and Enya Breen are the backline replacements.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bemand said: “We are really excited to get our 2025 season under way in front of our home crowd in Belfast this Saturday, and no better challenge to start with than the visit of a very talented France side. We have had a strong block of preparation leading into the Championship and the intensity of training and competition for places within the Match Day Squad has driven standards in camp.

“Building on from our WXV1 campaign last Autumn, we’re now focused on producing a performance this Saturday and showcasing further growth and evolution in our game at the start of a very exciting year for Irish Rugby.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One and BBC Northern Ireland, while there is live radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland team (v France): Stacey Flood; Anna McGann, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane; Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Dorothy Wall; Brittany Hogan, Erin King, Aoife Wafer. Replacements: Cliodhna Moloney, Siobhán McCarthy, Christy Haney, Grace Moore, Fiona Tuite, Edel McMahon, Aoibheann Reilly, Enya Breen.