Connacht without four Ireland internationals for URC trip to Ospreys

Connacht’s key international players will be missing from action for their crunch URC game against Ospreys on Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm).

Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and captain Cian Prendergast will continue to be rested for Connacht’s trip to Swansea.

The Welsh club are just one point behind the western province with 28 points to Connacht’s 29 after 12 rounds.

With just six regular fixtures before the quarter-finalists are decided, Connacht coach Colm Tucker said “every win counts”.

Successive home wins over Benetton and Cardiff mean the province remains in the fight for a spot in the last eight, but with 10 teams all within eight points of each other, Tucker said his players are facing a “big physical block” of games.

Among their remaining fixtures is a double-header in South Africa, facing the Stormers on April 19th and the Lions on April 26th, where a full-strength squad will be needed.

“It’s the business end of the season now. We’ve three big games in a row, and hopefully more knock-out rugby after Cardiff, but [with] the last two wins we put ourselves back in contention.

“We just need to keep momentum, keep it game to game – the same five points you get for beating Benetton is the same four or five points you get for beating the Ospreys, so that’s the focus.”

The close contest as the championship heats up is also helping bring a new competitiveness to the Connacht squad.

“They’re putting their hands up for selection. The players really want to be involved now. It’s great, with plenty of headaches as coaches.

“They’re training well, they’re chomping at the bit, so it puts us in the pressurised position to get the right team on the pitch each week – but that’s a great place for us to be in.”

Focusing on this weekend’s game, Tucker said they’re conscious of the challenge Ospreys present, boasting a host of Wales internationals, including captain Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and Gareth Thomas.

“They hare an excellent team, and I think that’s where the URC has stepped up across the board. The quality of the squads is really, really good, which is making for competitive games and a lot of teams beating each other.

“[Ospreys] have plenty of X-factor so it’s a big challenge for us, and obviously you’re going away from home to Wales as well, so our own set piece has to be excellent and our physicality has to be right up there as well.”