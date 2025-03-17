Blackrock beat Terenure to retain Leinster Schools Senior Cup title

Blackrock College captain Sami Bishti lifts the cup as his team celebrate after their win over Terenure College. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Leinster Schools Senior Cup final: Blackrock College 14 Terenure College 9

‘72! 72! 72!’ The chant rose into the cloud-covered sky as Blackrock captain Sam Bishti lifted the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after securing the school’s 72nd title at Tallaght Stadium on Monday.

On the evidence of previous rounds, the two most physical schools made it to St Patrick’s Day.

An early indiscretion by Blackrock offered an attacking platform which Terenure used to spring centres Alvaro Swords and Michael Kennedy. The ball was moved at speed to build momentum and Blackrock edged the kicking contest for a five-metre lineout.

Hooker Harry O’Neill’s throw was grabbed by Michael Walsh to secure possession. From the back of the ensuing maul, O’Neill dotted down to give Blackrock a 5-0 lead on eight minutes.

READ MORE

Now trailing, Terenure’s Geoff O’Sullivan and Swords led the pushback, breaking tackles to open up the ‘Rock’s defence, but without the vital support runners their efforts amounted to little.

A scrum penalty in the 18th minute offered Terenure’s way into the game, outhalf Gareth Morgan striking from 30 metres to make it 5-3.

The deficit reduced to two points, Terenure’s confidence in moving the ball grew, O’Sullivan providing the greatest threat.

Coming under pressure, Blackrock’s indiscipline cost them when Morgan shot Terenure into the lead with a penalty in the 27th minute.

With half-time approaching, Luke McNiff got a hand to a five-metre lineout, offloading to Mikey Smyth who kicked long for James Browne to gather. Jamie Coleman nudged the ball into touch to bring about the break, Terenure holding a 6-5 lead.

Blackrock College’s Harry O'Neill and Terenure College's Luke McNiff. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The even nature of the contest put discipline to the fore. A hand in the ruck was all Paddy Clancy needed to recover the lead for Blackrock, nailing a penalty in front of the posts in the 42nd minute to make it 8-6.

The agility of Blackrock flanker Michael O’Sullivan on the floor was good for a penalty and position inside the 22, where a forward pass was greeted with joy by Terenure supporters.

But their decision to run the ball out proved costly when Artur Smykovskiy swooped for a penalty on the 40-metre line which Clancy slotted over for 11-6 in the 49th minute.

Terenure, however, looked to have put themselves back ahead when Swords, playing with penalty advantage, reached for the line. But it wasn’t to be, the try chalked off for obstruction in the lead up.

Instead they had to make do with another penalty from Morgan to make it a two-point game in the 53rd minute.

Terenure pushed hard in possession, but when the ball went to ground Albert Lindner smartly tumbled a kick for a 50-22 to Blackrock.

Terenure recovered the ball as Blackrock’s concentration slipped under pressure, but Lindner was again on hand, this time snatching an interception.

The scramble defence was laudable but not squeaky clean, giving Clancy the opportunity to land a routine penalty to extend Backrock’s lead to 14-9 in the 62nd minute.

A scrum penalty offered Terenure a much-needed reprieve. Clancy duly stepped up to the kicking tee on the 40-meter line but his effort, while on target, dropped short.

That left Terenure with just one last chance, Swords, O’Sullivan, Ethan Balamash, Senan Gavin, captain Ben Blaney and others combining in search of a late try.

Ultimately, Blackrock’s forwards held firm to keep Terenure out. Under pressure, they would not be broken.

BLACKROCK: J Reddan; J Browne, J O’Sullivan, B White, A Vetjens; P Clancy, A Lindner; B Guerin, H O’Neill, S Bishti (capt); G Wall, A Smykovskiy; M Walsh, M O’Sullivan, B Walsh.

Replacements: L Coffey for Lindner (62 mins); L Golden for Guerin (68).

TERENURE: G O’Sullivan; E Balamash, M Kennedy, A Swords, B Dohnal; G Morgan, J Coleman; P Kelly, L Zelman, A Cooper; L McNiff, F Maher; J Mooney, M Smyth, B Blaney (capt).

Replacements: E McMonagle for Kelly (45 mins); S Gavin for Mooney (56); C Hyland for Zelman (58); N Fallon for Dohnal (65).

Referee: R Jenkinson (Leinster Branch).