Italy 17 Ireland 22: How the Irish players rated in Rome

Dan Sheehan completes his hat-trick in scoring Ireland's fourth try during the Six Nations match against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico. Photograph: Domenico Cippitelli/PA Wire

15 Hugo Keenan

Another huge game from the Irish fullback with his try coming at a vital time in the game. Strong under high ball and some try-saving tackles on a good day out. Rating: 9

14 Mack Hansen

Missed tackle on Menoncello led to the first Italian try. Rusty in one or two areas but was Ireland’s most exciting player. Superb tap back for Sheehan to score one of his tries. Rating: 8

13 Garry Ringrose

Was very effective in that outside channel shooting up fast to pressurise Italian players. Took the ball up and won some hard yards too and tackled ferociously. Rating: 7

12 Robbie Henshaw

Another athletic performance from the Irish centre who did everything on both sides of the ball. Covered superbly too for the Capuozzo kick chase. Rating: 6

11 James Lowe

He got better as the game went on especially in defence as Italy pushed hard at the end of the match. Typically tough performance from the left wing. Rating: 7

10 Jack Crowley

Did a lot of good things with delayed passes and tough tackling when Italy surged. Didn’t bring his kicking boots which put Ireland under some pressure. Rating: 6

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

Beautiful kick wide for Hansen to tap back and Sheehan score but has dipped from normally high level of performance over the last number of matches. Rating: 6

Ireland's Andrew Porter in action against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

1 Andrew Porter

The more action the better Porter plays and there was plenty, especially in the first half. Busy, tackled hard and carried twice before Keenan’s try. Rating: 7

2 Dan Sheehan

Three tries is a rarity, and he deservedly won man of the match. Has perfected peeling off the maul but all around the pitch his play sparkled when the team didn’t. Rating: 9

3 Finlay Bealham

Put in a busy tackling shift and was hungry to carry. Scrum held up well and he competed under pressure when Italy were dominant in the first half. Rating: 6

4 James Ryan

Would have liked to do more when he was just metres out ball in hand. Did his fair share of tackle and carry work all through the first half when Italy were on the up. Rating: 6

5 Tadhg Beirne

Like Ryan does a lot of work that goes unseen around the collision zone. Lineout good and his engine, competing for difficult ball in the breakdown, didn’t dip throughout. Rating: 7

6 Jack Conan

Conan carried strongly all through the match and he gained hard yards. Kept himself visible and involved all through the game in a high-energy performance. Rating: 7

7 Josh van der Flier

Was busy and effective during the time he was on. Probably would have liked to get the ball in hand more often than he did before giving way for O’Mahony. Rating: 6

8 Caelan Doris

Made some strong carries although not as many as he would have liked. Kept Ireland competitive in a game that, because of errors, was frustrating for the players. Rating: 7

Replacements

They came in from 47 to 71 minutes and as much kept Ireland in the game rather than push on and build a score. Gus McCarthy and Jack Boyle earned experience in solid outings. Rating: 6

Coach

Ireland were far from their best against 14 men and at times came under huge pressure from Italy. Execution was off in several areas and an inaccurate first half resulted in the team’s effectiveness being diminished. Rating: 6