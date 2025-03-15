Italy v Ireland live updates: Kick-off time, title permutations and build-up to the Six Nations game

Ireland visit Rome’s Stadio Olimpico this afternoon as they look to bounce back to a chastening defeat to France last weekend which effectively ended their title hopes.

Simon Easterby has made six changes for the game against Italy with Jack Crowley in for Sam Prendergast at out-half the headline switch.

We’ll have all the updates throughout the afternoon on a day where France look most likely to be crowned winners of the 2025 Six Nations.

Key match info

Kick-off time: 2:15pm

TV channel: RTÉ Two

Can Ireland still win the Six Nations? Here’s what needs to happen

Jack Crowley scores his team's first try during the Guinness Six Nations match against Italy at Aviva Stadium last year. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wouldn’t it be nice to see Jack Crowley smile as broadly in Rome this afternoon.

Here’s a run down of the permutations

Ireland’s chances of lifting the trophy

Though slightly behind, Ireland still have a chance to claim the title if results go their way.

Outright Victory:

Ireland will win the Championship if they beat Italy with a BP and both France and England fail to win their matches.

Win Without a BP:

If Ireland win without a BP and both France and England lose, Ireland can take the title with 18 points.

Draw or Close Loss:

If Ireland draw with a BP or lose with two BPs, they can still win the Championship if both France and England lose and they hold a superior points difference.

Points Difference:

Like France and England, Ireland’s title hopes may come down to points difference if teams are level on match points at the end of the tournament.

France’s path to the title

France currently lead the table and have several routes to claiming the championship, depending on their result against Scotland and how England and Ireland perform in their respective matches.

Outright Victory:

France will win the Championship if they defeat Scotland with a bonus point (BP), taking them to 21 points.

Win Without a BP:

France can still secure the title with a victory (no BP) if England either wins without a BP, draws (with or without a BP), or loses (with or without a BP), keeping France on 20 points.

Draw Scenarios:

A draw with a BP against Scotland will still secure the title if England and Ireland do not surpass them in points.

Losing and Bonus Points:

If France lose but secure two BPs, they can still win if England and Ireland both lose without bonus points.

Points Difference:

If France finish level on points with England or Ireland, their title chances depend on superior points difference, making every score-line crucial.

England’s route to glory

England’s path to the title hinges on their performance against Wales and the outcome of France’s match.

Outright Victory:

England will win the Championship if they beat Wales with a BP and France either draw or lose to Scotland. This would put them on 20 points.

Win Without a BP:

If England win without a BP and France fail to win, England can claim the title with 19 points.

Draw or Close Loss:

England can still win the Championship if they draw with a BP or lose with two BPs, provided France and Ireland both lose their matches.

Points Difference:

If England and France finish level on points, England must surpass France on points difference to win.

Wherever you are watching the match please stay with us. We will bring you all the build-up, have a look at this and that before the game, follow the action during the game and we’ll bring you Gerry Thornley’s match report while Johnny Watterson is once again on Player Ratings duty. Controversially before a ball is kicked he’s thrown the red pen in the bin. He maintains he won’t need it.

Alone with my thoughts. For now. pic.twitter.com/1Yger7QXhP — John O'Sullivan (@sullyirishtimes) March 15, 2025

On the way into Stadio Olimpico. Wistfully looking at people playing on the clay courts. Beautiful walk. pic.twitter.com/3D77xNC63B — John O'Sullivan (@sullyirishtimes) March 15, 2025

The eagle-eyed amongst you might have spotted that the person ahead of me is RTE radio commentator Michael Corcoran; he is not one of the lads playing tennis.

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times Rugby blog on the final weekend of the Six Nations Championship. John O’Sullivan here, in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where Italy host an Ireland team looking for a miracle not like the one in Lanciano in the eighth century but just a common or garden rugby one.

France’s victory in Dublin last weekend puts them in the box seat as they host Scotland in the Stade de France tonight (8.0) Irish time, leading the table on 16 points, England are next on 15 points as they travel to face Wales in the Principality later this afternoon (4.45) while Ireland (14) and Italy get the Six Nations Super Saturday up and rolling at 2.15, Irish time).

It’s a beautiful sunny, warm (21 degrees), Roman afternoon, perfect for the rugby. There is a huge Irish supporter base in the Italian capital. There isn’t a monument that doesn’t have a green jersey poking around it. The guesstimate is that there are 25,000-30,000 Irish supporters here for the weekend.

I travelled via Frankfurt yesterday and half the plane consisted of Irish supporters. Ryle Nugent went via Barcelona, and it was the same drill. There are two bits of information that you didn’t think you needed to enjoy the match today.