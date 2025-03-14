Six Nations to remain on free-to-air channels until 2029

A deal on the UK rights was confirmed on Friday. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

The Six Nations is set to remain on free-to-air channels in Ireland until 2029.

The new four-year deal – which will cover the Men’s, Women’s and Under-20 tournaments – is expected after a similar deal for the UK rights was confirmed on Friday.

RTÉ and Virgin Media are set to continue to share the broadcasting rights in Ireland, an arrangement which began in 2022.

Tournament organisers confirmed on Friday afternoon that a four-year deal had been reached with the BBC and ITV to share the UK rights for the Men’s Six Nations.

ITV will air 10 games each year for the duration of the deal, including all of England’s fixtures. The BCC will televise five games per year, including Scotland and Wales' home draws (excluding those against England).

The BBC will also have sole rights to the Women’s and Under-20 Six Nations tournaments to 2029.

It is believed TNT Sports gave long consideration to bidding for the tournament, having won the rights to show the autumn internationals, but in January suggested they would not be following through on their interest. Sky showed no interest in bidding.

A TNT Sports spokesperson said: “While we think the Six Nations is the best international rugby competition in the world, its important partnership with free-to-air television across the UK and Ireland, but particularly in markets like Wales and Ireland, would make our involvement very challenging.”

“The significance of these new and innovative free-to-air partnerships for the Six Nations cannot be overstated,” Six Nations Rugby chief executive Tom Harrison said of the UK rights deal.

“By strengthening rugby’s relationships with ITV and the BBC, the sport can continue to give as many fans as possible in the UK access to enjoy live coverage of the Six Nations.

“These partnerships allow us to maximise audience reach whilst generating critical revenue for the game, enabling each Union and Federation to protect and grow the sport in their country in the coming years.” – Additional reporting by the Guardian