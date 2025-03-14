Ireland fans savour Roman holiday as they hope for ‘dream’ results elsewhere

Ireland rugby fans Niamh Cassidy, Martin Kelly and Amanda Cassidy in Rome for the Six Nations match against Italy. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland are long shots to win the Six Nations Championship after last Saturday’s defeat to France. But the estimated 30,000 Irish fans who have travelled to Rome hope this year’s campaign will still end on a high.

“It’s one of the best away trips,” said Gerry McMonegal, who has travelled to the Eternal City from Derry.

“We follow the Irish team everywhere. We were in Marseilles last year for the championships and for the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023.”

His brother Charlie, whose wife Gabrielle made up a trio of fans, said: “We expect to win on Saturday with a bonus point.

Charlie McMonegal, his wife Gabrielle, and brother Gerry McMonegal. Photograph: Sarah Slater

“We’ll obviously come third in the championship overall but we could come second. It’s a long shot winning the championship outright. The best we can hope for is second as it manages our expectations.

“When we booked this trip we thought we were heading for the Grand Slam and the overall title but you take your chances.”

For Ireland to win the championship, France would have to lose to Scotland and England would have to lose to Wales. Few in Rome are expecting that to happen. But no one was voicing regret about booking the trip – despite steep prices being quoted to fly via Dublin, Stansted, Zurich and other airports to see the sell-out match.

It will be the last international game for Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray, which will add to the emotion at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ireland rugby fans in Rome in advance of the Six Nations match against Italy. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Bobby and Karen Boyd, also from Derry, said it was their first time to travel abroad for a match.

“It’s a different experience and we are looking forward to the game. I expect we will win,” Bobby said.

Four friends who travelled to Rome via Stansted were Michael Keogh and Fintan Howell, both from Drogheda, Co Louth; Paul O’Toole originally from Co Wicklow; and Peter Baldwin from Raheny, Dublin.

“We travel to see Ireland play no matter what despite being older lads,” quipped Mr Howell. “Every rugby fan always hopes Ireland will do well whether playing home or abroad and what better place than in Rome to be.

Michael Keogh, Paul O’Toole, Peter Baldwin and Fintan Howell. Photograph: Sarah Slater

“It will depend on how the results from the other matches between France and Scotland and England versus Wales go – even if we win with a bonus point against Italy – whether we come first, second or third in the championships. Coming second would be fantastic. First would be a dream come true,” he said.