Can Ireland win the 2025 Six Nations today? Permutations with France in pole position and Irish needing favours

Ireland’s pursuit of a third successive victory in the Six Nations is no longer in their hands following their 42-27 defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium. They will need favours from their Celtic cousins Scotland and Wales if they are to win a third successive title.

Fabien Galthié‘s side are now two points ahead of Ireland going into the final round of fixtures. On the last day, the French host Scotland at the Stade de France (8.0 Irish time). They have a 93-point advantage over Ireland – Simon Easterby’s side travel to Rome to take on Italy – going into the final weekend.

A victory of any nature for France against the Scots in their last match would ensure that Ireland cannot catch them. At the very least Ireland would need the Scots to win before any mathematics come into play. The chances of a ‘three-peat’ of wins in the tournament are remote.

Is it easy to over-react to Ireland’s French defeat? Listen | 35:54

If teams finish level on points, then the standings are decided by points differential. England moved into second place with a 47-24 bonus-point victory against Italy at Twickenham. France (16) lead the way with England (15 points) second and Ireland (14) in third place.

England, who are away to Wales at the Principality Stadium on the final weekend, have a points difference advantage of seven over Ireland. If Steve Borthwick’s side win in Cardiff without a bonus point then Ireland could still catch them if they grab a five-point win in Rome while making up the points difference shortfall.

The Scots racked up a four-try bonus point in their victory over Wales, but they go into the final weekend on 11 points. If they were to beat France in Paris, even with a bonus point, an Ireland win in Rome would take them past Gregor Townend’s side at the top of the table.