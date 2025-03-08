Ireland v France: Live updates from crunch Six Nations clash at the Aviva

Salut mes copains and copines to our French readers on this warm-ish, dry-ish Irish afternoon in Dublin. Hello and welcome to the Irish Times rugby blog. John O’Sullivan here, and at no further expense I will be keeping you up to date pre, during, and after Ireland’s seminal Six Nations Championship clash against France at the Aviva Stadium.

It’s a mouthwatering clash between two sides that have occupied to the top two placings in the tournament for the past two campaigns. Indeed, France have finished second in four of the last five stagings. The French finished runners up to England in 2020, runners-up to Wales in 2021, won the Grand Chelem – that’s my bilingual nod – in 2022, second to Ireland in 2023, second to Ireland in 2024.

Johnny Watterson will be evaluating the Ireland players. He’s got new red and green pens. Gerry Thornley’s match report will be available shortly after the game. Malachy Clerkin will be man-marking Antoine Dupont with a rigour of which the Ireland team would be proud. There is a huge French presence around the Ballsbridge area and the Marseillaise was belted out by a group of 30 as they walked down Lansdowne Road.

Lets have a look at the teams and officials.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster); Jamie Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers RFC/Leinster), Bundee Aki (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (UCD RFC/Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Joe McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne FC/Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution FC/Munster), Josh van der Flier (UCD RFC/Leinster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Cian Healy (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), James Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Jack Conan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Ryan Baird (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Conor Murray (Garryowen FC/Munster), Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution FC/Munster).

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos (Toulouse); Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Bègles), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Toulouse), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Bègles); Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse) (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Mickaël Guillard (Lyon), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse), Hugo Auradou (Pau), Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Bègles).

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant Referees: Matthew Carley, Christophe Ridley (both England)

TMO: Ian Tempest (England)

FPRO: Andrew Jackson (England)

In sunlight and in shadow and awaiting the Ireland and France teams and supporters, the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Speaking of benches, France head coach Fabien Galthié has opted for a 7-1 split with scrumhalf Maxime Lucu the only back listed. Flanker Paul Boudehent has previously played in the centre.

The Springboks were pioneers of this strategy, including employing it against Ireland in the World Cup, which Andy Farrell’s side won, again in the final itself and most recently against Scotland in November. France opted for this alignment in the victory over Italy last time out.

Where to start? Well maybe a quick look at the teams. Mack Hansen is injured (quad), Garry Ringrose is suspended, Jamie Osborne switches to right wing, Hugo Keenan returns at fullback, Finlay Bealham returns to tighthead while captain, Caelan Doris has shrugged off a knee injury to lead the team.

Rob Herring is back on the bench, Jack Conan has recovered from a back injury, while Ireland have opted for a six-two split on the bench with Conor Murray and Jack Crowley the backline cover.