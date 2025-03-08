Ireland 27 France 42: How the Irish players rated at the Aviva Stadium

Tadhg Beirne in action for Ireland against France at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Hugo Keenan

Straightened up a nice run early. As always busy coming forward and running lines. Kept the high energy levels until the end of the match. Good in the air.

Rating: 7

Jamie Osborne

Good one-on tackle on Barassi. Some nice left-boot clearances and great kick and chase on Penaud at the end of the first half. High energy levels throughout.

Rating: 6

READ MORE

Robbie Henshaw

As ever, in the thick of things. His mobility and abrasive game coming up trumps around the pitch. Again, punching through was difficult against this French team.

Rating: 6

Bundee Aki

Took a boot to the face early in the game but didn’t deviate from his physical brand of play. Excellent French defence made life difficult to find go-forward gaps.

Rating: 6

Calvin Nash

Took a great early high ball which brought him into the game and kept himself involved throughout. High tackle for a yellow card gave him 10 minutes in the bin.

Rating: 6

Sam Prendergast

Followed a missed kick with a bullseye and then one from the halfway line. Did a lot of good things and had poise. Will regret Ramos interception late in the match.

Rating: 6

Jamison Gibson-Park

Flicked around as he normally does, forcing the tempo and box kicking. Was blocked once and played a lot of the game with the French in his face.

Rating: 6

Andrew Porter

High-energy contribution and took hard carries when Ireland were pressing for a score. The scrum was solid and strong close-range tackling and cleanouts.

Rating: 6

Dan Sheehan comes up against France's Damian Penaud. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Dan Sheehan

He took his try well in typical style from the back of a lineout maul. Tackled all day until replaced but would have liked more ball in hand to show off his running game.

Rating: 6

Finlay Bealham

Busy first half and offered himself for tough yard work. The scrum was good too. Got his hand on the ball plenty but it was a hard day to make inroads.

Rating: 6

Joe McCarthy

A silly yellow card in the first half that everybody saw. Good lineout option and aggressive around the pitch both with his carries and making one-up tackles.

Rating: 6

Tadhg Beirne

The lineout worked and he was a good Irish option there. Made some big tackles, notably on Thomas Ramos in the first half, and ground away in the engine room.

Rating: 7

The crowd applauds Peter O'Mahony as he is substituted. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Peter O’Mahony

Caught lineout balls, carried when he could and tackled from the beginning of the match. Kept his work rate high until replaced by Baird in the second half.

Rating: 6

Josh van der Flier

Showed early, taking the ball on when Ireland dominated. Close in tackling and disruption made French life difficult. Would have liked more ball in hand.

Rating: 6

Caelan Doris (capt)

Was Ireland’s principle ball carrier throughout the match. Made the line too in the first half but could not ground the ball. Led well against a strong French side.

Rating: 7

Replacements

A few tries went in at the end of the match from Jack Conan and Cian Healy but really the contest was over by then and to get the game back was a tough ask.

Rating: 6

Head coach – Simon Easterby

Had a patch-up job to do before the match with James Lowe limping out. Had the team well prepared for the opening stages but no penetration during their dominant spell.

Rating: 6