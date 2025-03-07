Live Ireland v France build-up: Latest Six Nations news ahead of decisive game

Ireland's Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley after the game against Argentina in November. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Quite apart from battling with France, we are also quite capable of creating our own internal squabbles as well, as anyone following the debate around the Ireland number 10 jersey will know.

At the moment, the debate around Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley is divided firmly along blue and red lines. You can probably guess why.

Anyway, let Johnny Watterson explain the whole affair:

“The drift in thinking towards Leinster being the favoured province with an unfair advantage over the others doesn’t have to be true or false for fault lines to begin to show, and for people to take a partisan position on what player should wear the Irish 10 shirt.”

Antoine Dupont and Jamison Gibson-Park on duty for Toulouse and Leinster during the Champions Cup final in 2024. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

So, where do we start? How about with the fact that both Ireland and France are driven by little geniuses wearing 9?

How good are they? Let’s let Gerry Thornley explain that.

“In any other era, Gibson-Park might be considered the best scrumhalf in the world game. As things stand, Gibson-Park is the favourite to be next summer’s Lions Test number 9. But, in Dupont, he’s up against the best player in the world.”

How big is this game? Well, Gerry Thornley called it “Le Nouveau Crunch” during the week, so that should give you a fair indication.

We will be bringing you all the latest news, injury updates, analysis and predictions from our writers to keep you up to date with all you need to know as Simon Easterby’s side aim to keep their Grand Slam ambitions on course.

