Ireland team to play France: Live updates as starting 15 named for crunch Six Nations clash

Both Ireland and France will today name their starting teams for Saturday’s crunch Six Nations game in the Aviva Stadium.

Simon Easterby’s side come into the game unbeaten. A win would set them up for a third championship in a row and keep them on course for a Grand Slam ahead of their final round game away to Italy. A victory for the French, however, could blow the championship wide open following their ferocious display against Italy last time out.

The French team will be named around 10am while Ireland’s will follow at midday. We’ll have all the updates and reaction throughout the day here.

Key Reads

We’re a few minutes out from Fabien Galthié naming his starters.

John O’Sullivan has been keeping an eye on things in the French camp, reporting over the weekend that a shake-up in the backline may be on the cards.

Damien Penaud in line to return for France against Ireland

And here’s the French team for Saturday:

Ramos; Penaud, Barassi, Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Gros, Mauvaka, Atonio; Flament, Guillard; Cros, Alldritt, Boudehent.

Let’s get the formalities out of the way. How have we fared in recent outings against Les Bleus?

Difficult but necessary reading. Of our last five meetings, France have a 3-2 upper hand. BUT, Ireland took the two most recent wins, including a 38-17 victory in Marseilles in the opening round of last year’s Six Nations.

2020: France 35 Ireland 27

2021: Ireland 13 France 15

2022: France 30 Ireland 24

2023: Ireland 32 France 19

2024: France 17 Ireland 38

Good morning everyone. Happy team announcement day.

Do we all feel thoroughly refreshed after our week off from the Six Nations drama?

This weekend gets under way with the big one – what Gerry Thornley has billed as ‘Le Nouveau Crunch’ – France’s visit to Dublin to meet Ireland, kicking off at 2.15pm on Saturday.

An odd start-time for such an important game, say you? Well, Gerry agrees. Have a read of his musings on the matter below.

Why the hell is Ireland v France on at 2.15pm on a Saturday? This is a rugby rivalry for the ages

In Saturday’s later game, Scotland host Wales at Murrayfield (kick-off 4.45pm) before England and Italy round out the weekend on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

We’re due an announcement from the French camp shortly, so let’s settle in.